Number of COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo climbs to 7

Cerro Gordo County now has seven diagnosed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest state Department of Health data.
The latest case is a middle-aged (41-60) adult.
The IDPH has been notified of 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, two more Iowans with COVID-19 died last night, one elderly adult (81+) of Linn County, one elderly adult (81+) of Washington County. That brings the total number of victims statewide to five.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:
- Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),
- Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
- Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
