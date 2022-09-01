 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelters announces capital campaign

NLAHS 1

Northern Light Alliance for the Homeless Shelters announces its capital campaign to community members and supporters at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

A Mason City nonprofit is raises money to "sustain its presence."

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelters (NLAHS) announced the launch of its capital campaign at Mason City Chamber of Commerce. The goal is to raise $500,000 in three months for services, programs, and paying off the mortgage of a NLAHS shelter.

"We think it's doable," said NLAHS Board President Barb Hovland. "I think that the $500,000 is just what we need. It can sustain [us] in this time period."

"Our purpose is to support the increasing number of men, women, children and veterans that have fallen into a homeless situation, connecting those individuals with resources and financial assistance," said executive director Jesse Germundson.

The money will be put towards the women's shelter mortgage and making improvements to the NLAHS campus. Funds will also be directed to programs and services, along with responding to increased needs of individuals.

NLAHS board of directors will be going out to community partners to ask for support, according to Hovland. An anonymous donor has helped start the campaign with a $25,000 check.

NLAHS 2

Northern Light Alliance for the Homeless Shelters Executive Director Jesse Germundson speaks to attendants about the capital campaign.

"Every dollar really does help folks. I'm fully proud to be just part of this board," said Hovland.

People can make donations at www.northernlightsshelters.org.

NLAHS has served over 300 people in the past year, according to Germundson. 

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

