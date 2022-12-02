 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Northern Iowa man claims six-figure lottery prize

  • 0
PR120222AnthonyMoore.jpg

Anthony Moore holds the check he claimed from the Iowa Lottery after buying a winning ticket at a Nora Springs Casey's store.

 Courtesy Iowa Lottery

A northern Iowa man bought a lottery ticket on a whim and won a $100,000 prize.

According to a press release, Anthony Moore, 34, of Nora Springs won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit It Big!” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 14 E. Congress St. in Nora Springs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“I go in there and buy $10 tickets every now and then and I just switch up what I buy,” Moore said.

Moore claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office. He plans to use part of his winnings to pay bills and save the rest.

Hit It Big! is a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.96. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

AIDS in Kenya: Homabay County, where fish are traded for sex

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News