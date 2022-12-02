Northern Iowa man claims six-figure lottery prize

A northern Iowa man bought a lottery ticket on a whim and won a $100,000 prize.

According to a press release, Anthony Moore, 34, of Nora Springs won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit It Big!” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 14 E. Congress St. in Nora Springs.

“I go in there and buy $10 tickets every now and then and I just switch up what I buy,” Moore said.

Moore claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office. He plans to use part of his winnings to pay bills and save the rest.

Hit It Big! is a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.96. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.