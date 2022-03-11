North Iowa's Battle of the Badges hockey game will be on March 12

Mason City law enforcement will play local firefighters and paramedics at the 11th annual Battle of the Badges hockey game on Saturday.
The game will be at 7 p.m. at Mason City Arena and all the proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Iowa, helping create wishes for children with critical illness.
Wish Kids past and present will be a big part of the ceremonies according to press release. They will have a prior Wish Kid sing the anthem, along with honor guards and bagpipes for pre-game. There will be a wish wave during intermission.
There will be apparel for sale at the game, along with chuck a puck, 50/50 raffle, and a jersey auction says a press release.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door at the Mason City Arena or at a sponsor location: Cent Credit Union, MCFD, CG Sheriff’s Office, Wayne's, and Skip’s Kicks.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com