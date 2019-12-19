North Iowans react to impeachment

Some of the North Iowans who tended to favor impeachment argued that the president should be impeached because "No one is above the law" and he had overstepped his executive authority.

In-person

North Iowa residents who were asked, in-person, about impeachment tended to be more evenly divided on the matter.

Dan Young, who identifies as a Republican but takes issue with some of the president's behavior, said that he was against the impeachment process because Democratic representatives hadn't conducted a fair process.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"(They're) trying to get him out of office any way they can. Nobody's gotten to see the accusers."

As for what he would characterize as an impeachable offense, Young believed that more proof for a clearer offense was needed.

Dennis Root, who identified as a Democrat, said that he supported impeachment largely because of the transcript of President Trump's call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he is alleged to have pressured the Ukrainian leader into looking into former-Vice President Biden and his son Hunter.

"When he said, 'I've got a favor to ask,' that's all he had to do," Root declared.