North Iowans on SNAP food assistance have fewer shopping options

In North Iowa right now, a resident using benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would have a challenge in trying to get groceries as quickly as possible without venturing out in person at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious concern.
It is possible to purchase such groceries online through services offered by Walmart or Amazon but, in the case of the latter, in particular, availability can be limited and wait times have been an issue. And using benefits to pay for service or delivery charges isn't allowed.
As for more traditional grocer options, it's trickier at present.
Grocery stores such as Aldi, Fareway and Hy-Vee either don't have an online shopping option or don't allow SNAP users to pay online with Electronic Benefit Transfer cards. Hy-Vee has said it's working online order pick-up for SNAP recipients.
State officials are pushing to change that.
In a press release from late March, the Iowa Department of Human Services said that it was "exploring additional opportunities to expand this program to include other retailers." The statement also notes that "Food Assistance households who would normally have a re-certification due in March, April, or May, have had their cases re-certified for six months." In July 2019, 153,485 households and 318,106 individuals participated in Iowa’s Food Assistance Program (according to Iowa Department of Public Health data).
The entire concept of online SNAP purchasing is still a relatively new one so it's far from being universal. In fact, Iowa is one of just eight states that allows for SNAP payments online (the others are Alabama, California, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington).
The idea stretches back to 2014 when, per the USDA, that year's Farm Bill "mandated a pilot be conducted to test the feasibility and implications of allowing retail food stores to accept SNAP benefits through online transactions." With the pilot, the guidelines called for "at least five online retailers in at least three state."
Six years later and a super-majority of states still are not on-board though Arizona, District of Columbia, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas and West Virginia are moving forward on expansions. Furthermore, grocery delivery and pick-up services such as Instacart, which is in more than 5,000 cities, still aren't approved to accept online SNAP payments which the private company notes on its website: "Unfortunately, Instacart is not currently part of that pilot, meaning we are unable to accept SNAP benefits or similar types of government food assistance as payment on our platform at this time."
State Sen. Amanda Ragan (D-Mason City) said that she supports the Iowa DHS's work expanding online ordering to more sources and is thankful for the state office being one of the first in the country to utilize such a service.
Discussions about SNAP are nothing new for the Iowa Legislature. In late February, the Iowa Senate passed a bill (along party lines) that would put screening measures in place to monitor enrollment in benefits programs such as SNAP in more than one state.
But organizations against the change expressed concern that some of the people enrolled could be taken off due to system error and then would have to begin the process again.
On the national level, a federal judge in March blocked a new Trump administration rule change that would have restricted states from waiving certain work-eligibility requirements to receive SNAP benefits. According to data from the U.S Department of Agriculture, that rule, if implemented, would drop at least 688,000 people off of SNAP.
In her ruling, the judge, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell wrote that such a change during a pandemic would be an undue burden saying: "Especially now, as a global pandemic poses widespread health risks, guaranteeing that government officials at both the federal and state levels have flexibility to address the nutritional needs of residents and ensure their well-being through programs like SNAP, is essential."
