North Iowans on SNAP food assistance have fewer shopping options

Six years later and a super-majority of states still are not on-board though Arizona, District of Columbia, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas and West Virginia are moving forward on expansions. Furthermore, grocery delivery and pick-up services such as Instacart, which is in more than 5,000 cities, still aren't approved to accept online SNAP payments which the private company notes on its website: "Unfortunately, Instacart is not currently part of that pilot, meaning we are unable to accept SNAP benefits or similar types of government food assistance as payment on our platform at this time."

State Sen. Amanda Ragan (D-Mason City) said that she supports the Iowa DHS's work expanding online ordering to more sources and is thankful for the state office being one of the first in the country to utilize such a service.

Discussions about SNAP are nothing new for the Iowa Legislature. In late February, the Iowa Senate passed a bill (along party lines) that would put screening measures in place to monitor enrollment in benefits programs such as SNAP in more than one state.