North Iowans find relief in the outdoors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With a pleasant weather forecast and nowhere else to go, anglers came out in droves to fish near the Ventura Marsh at Clear Lake this week

With the vast majority of public activities canceled or prohibited due to the spread of COVID-19, residents are looking to stave off cabin fever by getting outdoors.

Dozens of people of all ages lined the shoreline and the jetties off Balsam Avenue, all trying to maintain the recommended six-foot social distancing guideline between each other.

School-aged kids were seen running, playing and fishing with their families. Clear Lake schools remain closed due to Gov. Kim Reynolds recommendation that Iowa schools do so to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

An elderly couple sat side by side in lawn chairs on the jetty with their lines cast, seeming to just enjoy some time in the sun.

Others, like Charles Hobson, of Titonka, and Derek Nibarger, of Mason City, came out looking to make a big haul. A man walking by with his partner asked to look inside the pair's bucket, full of a dozen or so caught perch, prompting the woman to exclaim "social distancing," suggesting people are still conscious of the global pandemic while trying to enjoy themselves outdoors.