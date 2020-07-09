North Iowan named George Washington Carver intern

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Manly native has been selected as a 2020 George Washington Carver intern.

Kyle Ebel, a recent Iowa State University graduate, is one of 17 selected for the World Food Prize Foundation’s George Washington Carver Internship program this summer.

The World Food Prize Foundation selects a number of “extraordinarily qualified” students for its internship program every school semester and summer, according to a press release.

"I wish to learn everything I can,” Ebel said. “I want to explore archiving as a career, and it would be an honor for this internship to be the start of my future.”

Ebel will work in archivals, assisting with the organization and documentation of the history of the World Food Prize Foundation.

Since its founding in 2001, the George Washington Carver Internship has given hundreds of students the opportunity to learn about the operation and impact of an international nonprofit organization as well as the importance of global food security.