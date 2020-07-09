You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Iowan named George Washington Carver intern
0 comments
alert top story

North Iowan named George Washington Carver intern

{{featured_button_text}}
Ebel

Kyle Ebel, a 2020 Iowa State University graduate, has been named a George Washington Carver intern by the World Food Prize Foundation. 

A Manly native has been selected as a 2020 George Washington Carver intern.

Kyle Ebel, a recent Iowa State University graduate, is one of 17 selected for the World Food Prize Foundation’s George Washington Carver Internship program this summer.

The World Food Prize Foundation selects a number of “extraordinarily qualified” students for its internship program every school semester and summer, according to a press release.

"I wish to learn everything I can,” Ebel said. “I want to explore archiving as a career, and it would be an honor for this internship to be the start of my future.”

Ebel will work in archivals, assisting with the organization and documentation of the history of the World Food Prize Foundation.

Since its founding in 2001, the George Washington Carver Internship has given hundreds of students the opportunity to learn about the operation and impact of an international nonprofit organization as well as the importance of global food security.

The World Food Prize, which was founded in 1986 by 1970 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Norman E. Borlaug, is the foremost international award recognizing the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Black Lives Matter' mural painted at Trump Tower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News