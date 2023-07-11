North Iowa Youth Center celebrated 25 years of respect, caring, honesty and responsibility Friday.

In a community party filling the All Seasons building at the North Iowa Events Center, hundreds of children, caregivers and the young at heart came together to rejoice in the lessons and opportunities they have gained since the Youth Center’s founding.

On July 7, 1998, the YMCA Teen Leadership program debuted. The youth program was spearheaded by Regan Banks. Banks had moved to Mason City in 1989 as a part of his successful drug rehabilitation. It was serendipity. Banks knew he’s been called by God to work with kids, but hadn’t found the right avenue.

The YMCA saw plenty of success with the Teen Leadership program that started with just 14 children. Eventually, it added Junior Teens for kids nine to 11 and Awesome Youth for younger children.

By 2005, the programs had grown so popular they were filling the gym for their activities. The YMCA Board decided to provide $6,000 in seed money for Banks to take the youth programs under his wing.

The North Iowa Youth Center was born.

Since that time, Banks estimates more than 8,000 kids have come through the doors of the Youth Center. “We’ve had good times and bad, but we stay positive. It’s all about the kids,” said Banks.

Jamie Daniels is a volunteer who holds the mission close to her heart. “When I first moved to Mason City, there wasn’t a lot for the kids to do. Of course, mine are all grown now, but I love being here. Every child deserves a smile,” she said.

“Everyone’s story is different,” said Sabrina Haag of Mason City. “I grew up at the Youth Center, so now I love giving back.” Haag was on hand at the anniversary party with coloring pages and prizes for the kids on behalf of her company, Advance America.

Boy Scout Troop 14 made root beer floats as a fundraiser for their pack. Such community partnerships are part of the strength of the center. Working together toward positive goals is an important lesson in life.

There was face painting and hair tinsel, inflatable bounce houses and slides, law enforcement officers in uniform and plenty of hamburgers and hot dogs to go around.

Brittany Coomer is a first-time Youth Center attendee.

“We haven’t ever been to the center. We saw the anniversary advertised on Facebook, and it seemed like a great way to spend a rainy evening,” she said. Her daughter, Brenna, had a glittery purple butterfly painted on one cheek.

Kids and adults find their way to the center from all kinds of paths. Some are looking for direction; some just drift in through by chance and settle into a groove.

No matter the situation, the North Iowa Youth Center is an open and welcoming place for kids of all ages, abilities and incomes. Haag has fond memories of lock-in overnights at the YMCA.

“All the kids would show up, and they’d lock the doors behind us. We’d all hang out on the racquetball court, but that’s where we were supposed to sleep, so there were some late-night arguments,” she said. “I don’t think I ever slept when we had a lock-in.”

Events and activities are overseen by adult volunteers as the Youth Center doesn’t have any paid staff. Banks, who has led the center for 25 years, doesn’t take a salary. Like Haag, many volunteers benefited from the center when they were young.

Banks describes the center as being self-sustaining at this time. “We haven’t written a grant in over 12 years. Half of all the money from the inflatable rentals goes to the Youth Center. We do fundraisers and take donations to keep going.”

RKB Inflatables has been a boon to the center. It’s Banks’ company, set up to take reservations and provide rented inflatables for private parties and events. Originally, the YMCA would rent the inflatables locally, but since Youth Center activities are usually free, the loss of money was tough to bear. Eventually, two inflatables were donated to reduce costs and open a path toward financial stability for the center.

“At the beginning, it wasn’t so easy,” said Terry Carpenter, former YMCA board member. “The effort and the heart really come from the Banks family.”