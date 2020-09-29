North Iowa women arrested after traffic stop turns up needle, meth pipes

Two women are facing drug charges after being caught with a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Northwood on Saturday.
According to court documents, a Worth County Sheriff's Office employee advised a deputy that Kristina Westendorf, 35, of Manly, had a suspended license and was witnessed driving away from the courthouse after visiting an inmate.
Upon making a traffic stop, the deputy identified a second woman, Jami Lynn Garcia, 44, of Mason City, who had an active warrant out of Cerro Gordo County.
Westendorf was found to have a small baggie of meth, a razor blade, a pipe, and three white pills hidden in a glasses case.
Garcia also had meth on her, and was apparently hiding a pipe in a baby sock on the floor of the vehicle. Upon her arrest, she also admitted to having hidden a syringe between the seat and console of the car.
Westendorf was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as driving while suspended. Westendorf's initial court date is scheduled for Oct. 8.
Garcia faces a felony count of possession of a controlled substance - second offense, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A court date for Garcia was not immediately available.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
