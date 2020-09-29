North Iowa women arrested after traffic stop turns up needle, meth pipes

Two women are facing drug charges after being caught with a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Northwood on Saturday.

According to court documents, a Worth County Sheriff's Office employee advised a deputy that Kristina Westendorf, 35, of Manly, had a suspended license and was witnessed driving away from the courthouse after visiting an inmate.

Upon making a traffic stop, the deputy identified a second woman, Jami Lynn Garcia, 44, of Mason City, who had an active warrant out of Cerro Gordo County.

Westendorf was found to have a small baggie of meth, a razor blade, a pipe, and three white pills hidden in a glasses case.

Garcia also had meth on her, and was apparently hiding a pipe in a baby sock on the floor of the vehicle. Upon her arrest, she also admitted to having hidden a syringe between the seat and console of the car.

Westendorf was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as driving while suspended. Westendorf's initial court date is scheduled for Oct. 8.