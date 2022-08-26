 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Iowa woman facing felony charges in dependent abuse scam

  • Updated
  • 0
Roberts.JPG

Katelyn Kay Roberts

 Lisa Grouette

A Mason City woman was arrested Thursday night on felony charges after police say she stole thousands of dollars from adults in her care.

Katelyn Kay Roberts, 24, is alleged to have embezzled money from 10 clients under her care while employed at One Vision between January 2019 and May 2022.

One Vision is an organization based in Clear Lake that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing care, supervision, social support, and employment opportunities to its clients.

According to court documents, Roberts made inappropriate purchases and funneled cash to herself, from the clients in her care, with amounts totaling $30,000.

A statewide warrant for Roberts' arrest was issued on Aug. 24.

Roberts is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. A court date has not yet been set.

People are also reading…

Local journalism matters. Support it.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Garner lodge turning new page

Garner lodge turning new page

Bethel Lodge 319, the Free Masons Lodge in Garner, is undergoing a major revitalization project in hopes of turning a new page to gain tractio…

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN negotiating treaty to protect crucial ocean habitats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News