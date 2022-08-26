North Iowa woman facing felony charges in dependent abuse scam

A Mason City woman was arrested Thursday night on felony charges after police say she stole thousands of dollars from adults in her care.

Katelyn Kay Roberts, 24, is alleged to have embezzled money from 10 clients under her care while employed at One Vision between January 2019 and May 2022.

One Vision is an organization based in Clear Lake that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing care, supervision, social support, and employment opportunities to its clients.

According to court documents, Roberts made inappropriate purchases and funneled cash to herself, from the clients in her care, with amounts totaling $30,000.

A statewide warrant for Roberts' arrest was issued on Aug. 24.