North Iowa wards and precincts among sites being recanvassed after caucus snafu

In the Willows, Klobuchar had the strongest showing with three caucusers totaling 0.0851 SDEs while Biden and Buttigieg tied on the SDE number despite Biden having two caucusers to Buttigieg’s one. Finally, at Oakwood, Bloomberg came out ahead with 0.0426 SDEs. Biden finished second with 0.0213. Buttigieg received no SDEs or caucusers.

As for Winnebago, only the Sanders campaign is asking for a recanvass. The sole site is Newton Forest where Buttigieg had the highest total number of caucusers at 16 which, before adjusting, translated to 0.3 SDEs.

Adjusting

Any adjustments could impact the outcome of the caucuses, because the results were historically close.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, holds a microscopic lead over Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont: 26.2% of the state delegate equivalents to 26.1%.

Based on those results, Buttigieg earned 14 national delegates — which ultimately decide the Democratic presidential nomination — and Sanders 12 national delegates.

The Sanders campaign believes it has found enough errors that would award him one more national delegate, the campaign said.