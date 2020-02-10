North Iowa wards and precincts among sites being recanvassed after caucus snafu

Tom Perez is “mad as hell” and Troy Price is “disappointed” by that comment.
The national and state leaders of the Democratic Party expressed those sentiments while Iowa Democrats continued their effort, a week later, to clean up the botched reporting of their Feb. 3 presidential precinct caucuses.
Local officials reported experiencing myriad issues with a new online program designed to transmit caucus results from precinct leaders to state officials, and backup systems did not work as intended, said Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman.
As a result, the state party did not publish complete caucus results until Thursday night, 72 hours after the caucuses.
Addressing the situation during an interview Sunday on CNN, Perez, the Democratic National Committee chairman, said he is “mad as hell,” and that the situation is “undeniably unacceptable.”
Price was asked about Perez’s comments during a news conference Monday in Des Moines.
“Obviously I was very disappointed by the chairman’s comments,” Price said. “You know, this has been a full partnership with the DNC throughout this entire time. And what I will say is we’ve got a job to do, and that is to finish up this process.”
Price said two presidential campaigns requested a partial recanvass of the caucus results. The Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg campaigns — the two who were most successful in Iowa — have requested the party recanvass a total of 143 of the more than 1,700 precincts.
North Iowa
In the North Iowa area, both Cerro Gordo County and Winnebago County will see recanvassing efforts.
For Cerro Gordo, the Buttigieg campaign is asking for recanvasses on the Grimes-Meservey Ward and Mason City Ward 2 Precinct 3 as well as satellite locations at Good Shepherd, Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center, Oakwood Care Center & Assisted Living and the Willows.
According to the available data, Buttigieg and Sanders had the same vote expression (one total caucuser) in the Grimes-Meservey Ward but Sanders finished with the greater standard delegate equivalent. In Mason City Ward 2 Precinct 3, Sanders was the only candidate to get above half a delegate. He had 0.5314 SDEs while Buttigieg and Klobuchar both finished with 0.3543.
The SDE count for Good Shepherd satellite had a four-way divide between Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Warren who all had 0.0284 SDEs and one caucuser apiece. At the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center, Buttigieg didn’t land a single caucuser so he received no SDEs. Nor did Sanders. Biden got two final caucusers for one SDE (rounded up from 0.0567).
In the Willows, Klobuchar had the strongest showing with three caucusers totaling 0.0851 SDEs while Biden and Buttigieg tied on the SDE number despite Biden having two caucusers to Buttigieg’s one. Finally, at Oakwood, Bloomberg came out ahead with 0.0426 SDEs. Biden finished second with 0.0213. Buttigieg received no SDEs or caucusers.
As for Winnebago, only the Sanders campaign is asking for a recanvass. The sole site is Newton Forest where Buttigieg had the highest total number of caucusers at 16 which, before adjusting, translated to 0.3 SDEs.
Adjusting
Any adjustments could impact the outcome of the caucuses, because the results were historically close.
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, holds a microscopic lead over Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont: 26.2% of the state delegate equivalents to 26.1%.
Based on those results, Buttigieg earned 14 national delegates — which ultimately decide the Democratic presidential nomination — and Sanders 12 national delegates.
The Sanders campaign believes it has found enough errors that would award him one more national delegate, the campaign said.
“Our volunteers and supporters worked too hard, and too many people participated for the first time to have the results depend on calculations that even the party admits are incorrect,” Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. “Once the recanvass and a subsequent recount are completed in these precincts, we feel confident we will be awarded the extra national delegate our volunteers and grassroots donors earned.”
Price said he could not project how long the recanvass process will take. He also noted a recanvass is just the first step, after which campaigns will have the option to request a recount. Only during a recount can the caucus results be altered, Price said.
“In this caucus, our work is not done. Despite the challenges we face, together we will see this through to completion,” Price said.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.