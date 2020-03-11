North Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth files for re-election

In response to that, Courtney Reyes, the executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group One Iowa, said that Guth's proposal was "discriminatory" and focused on stripping protections away from people rather than lifting up marginalized individuals.

Along with marriage, gender and abortion-related issues, Guth has also argued for the religious liberty perspective on legalized gambling.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, before the Iowa sports betting legislation passed, Guth stated that he was a "definite no on any more gambling."

"The costs to society are far too high. It is most tempting to those who can least afford an expensive habit," Guth said. Ultimately, the bill passed on a 31-18 vote with 19 Republican and 12 Democratic senators coming out in favor. Twelve Republicans and six Democrats voted against it.

Also in 2019, Guth pushed for a bill that required health care professionals who sign a medical exemption "state that the immunizations required could, rather than would, be injurious to the health and well-being of the applicant or a family members." On top of that, it amended existing religious exemptions and created philosophical exemption for such vaccinations.