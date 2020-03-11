North Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth files for re-election

Since 2012, State Senator Dennis Guth (R-Klemme) has served Iowa's Fourth District and this fall he's hoping to extend that service for another four years.
On Tuesday afternoon, Guth announced that he had filed his paperwork to run for re-election to represent Emmet, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago and Wright County.
Guth currently serves as the chair of the Iowa Senate's Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee and also sits on committees for: appropriations, labor and business relations, and local government committees. Along focusing on those roles, Guth has said that is main goal is to rein in government and put control "back in the hands of the people."
"I’m proud of the work we have done to cut taxes for hard-working Iowans, get rid of regulations causing burdens for growing businesses, and protect life," Guth said. "With all these successes, I know there is still more to be done to control the growth of government and promote a culture of life and religious liberty."
One recent push Guth has made for "religious liberty" is a bill, Senate File 2194, that would declare marriage in Iowa be between one man and one woman while also deciding that gender should be the designation of male or female established at birth and state that life begins at conception.
In response to that, Courtney Reyes, the executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group One Iowa, said that Guth's proposal was "discriminatory" and focused on stripping protections away from people rather than lifting up marginalized individuals.
Along with marriage, gender and abortion-related issues, Guth has also argued for the religious liberty perspective on legalized gambling.
Last year, before the Iowa sports betting legislation passed, Guth stated that he was a "definite no on any more gambling."
"The costs to society are far too high. It is most tempting to those who can least afford an expensive habit," Guth said. Ultimately, the bill passed on a 31-18 vote with 19 Republican and 12 Democratic senators coming out in favor. Twelve Republicans and six Democrats voted against it.
Also in 2019, Guth pushed for a bill that required health care professionals who sign a medical exemption "state that the immunizations required could, rather than would, be injurious to the health and well-being of the applicant or a family members." On top of that, it amended existing religious exemptions and created philosophical exemption for such vaccinations.
Ultimately the bill failed, and fellow Republican Senator Linda Upmeyer criticized it by saying that vaccines are responsible for curbing debilitating diseases such as measles and polio. Nathan Boonstra, a Des Moines-based pediatrician who proved testimony at a hearing on the bill said it was "ill-conceived" and that numerous studies over the years have shown that vaccines do not increase the risk of neurological conditions such as autism.
Outside of issues that Guth has said concern religious liberty, he's been a local agriculture proponent.
When Gov. Kim Reynolds stopped in Klemme in October to talk trade policy, Guth was in attendance along with Iowa Soybean Association Board Director At-Large Brent Renner to chat about restoring renewable fuel production requirements ceded to oil refinery exemptions and government assistance with tariff issues.
Before getting involved in the legislature, Guth served on several church boards, along with the Klemme Area Development Organization, Hancock County Pork Producers, Hancock County Farm Bureau and FAMiLY LEADER/Iowa Family Policy Center.
