North Iowa renewable fuels locations receive COVID-19 relief funding

Seven North Iowa renewable fuels retail locations have received grants to help them recover from COVID-19 demand disruptions.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Monday that Casey's General Stores Inc. in Algona, Osage and Charles City as well as Five Star Co-op in Hanlontown, REG Marketing & Logistics Group LLC in Mason City and Hancock County Co-op Oil Association in Ventura and Klemme are among the Renewable Fuels Retail Recovery program grant awardees.
The program, administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, offers relief funds to help gas stations, truck stops, co-ops and other renewable fuels retailers recover from the business disruptions and lost demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, 101 ethanol projects and 137 biodiesel project at 167 fuel retail locations around the state have been approved for relief funds.
The Renewable Fuels Retail Recovery grant program is funded by $7 million in federal coronavirus relief funding allocated by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
As Americans began spending more time at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, fuel demands dropped drastically. As a result, more than 70 ethanol plants across the country idled and 70 more cut production capacity, jeopardizing jobs in rural communities and further reducing commodity prices. As of April 10, national ethanol production had dropped 44% compared to the same time in 2019, according to a report by the Renewable Fuels Association.
Iowa leads the nation in renewable fuels production. The state is home to 43 ethanol refineries capable of producing more than 4.5 billion gallons annually and 11 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce nearly 400 million gallons annually, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.
