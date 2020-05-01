North Iowa Regional Housing Authority receiving money for COVID-19 relief

As public housing requests have gone up across the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic caused at least 30 million Americans to file for unemployment, one Mason City-based group is getting some relief funding.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority would received $59,740 that can go toward needs such as personal protective equipment, childcare costs and travel costs to receive testing.
When the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law at the end of March, it included $3 billion in funding for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help low-income families and vulnerable citizens trying to weather the storm of economic disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iowa, that meant an added $33 million in funding for communities across the state.
Which comes at a crucial time as requests have been up.
Based on numbers from the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority, which assists low-income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities across eight counties, there had been 64 new applications for programs in the past 30 days up to April 18.
"We normally receive 30-50 new applications to our waiting list in a given month, so 64 new applications is a sizeable increase," Executive Director Justin Stotts said. "About a 28% percent increase over a normal spring month, as spring usually is on the higher end of applications coming in."
Compounding that demand: At least 20 families requested assistance changes, a 75% increase.
"Our families often work in service or retail and related positions, which leaves them particularly vulnerable to the closing of businesses. We have a few participants that work as paras or childcare that have been put on leave, and are in between their last paycheck and probable unemployment payments," Stotts said.
Which tracks.
Cerro Gordo County alone has seen unemployment numbers pushing into 20 year highs and service and retail sectors have been hit particularly hard. Weekly claims are dipping but it's been the case elsewhere that some unemployed Americans aren't even getting claims filed and the overall unemployment rate is unlikely to dip significantly anytime soon as the re-openings allowed by governors such as Kim Reynolds don't mean that Americans will return to normal.
