North Iowa Regional Housing Authority receiving money for COVID-19 relief

Which comes at a crucial time as requests have been up.

Based on numbers from the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority, which assists low-income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities across eight counties, there had been 64 new applications for programs in the past 30 days up to April 18.

"We normally receive 30-50 new applications to our waiting list in a given month, so 64 new applications is a sizeable increase," Executive Director Justin Stotts said. "About a 28% percent increase over a normal spring month, as spring usually is on the higher end of applications coming in."

Compounding that demand: At least 20 families requested assistance changes, a 75% increase.

"Our families often work in service or retail and related positions, which leaves them particularly vulnerable to the closing of businesses. We have a few participants that work as paras or childcare that have been put on leave, and are in between their last paycheck and probable unemployment payments," Stotts said.