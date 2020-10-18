North Iowa police say recruiting minorities a challenge

Law enforcement agencies in North Central Iowa lack diversity.
At least three counties’ entire forces — Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Worth — are comprised entirely of white officers, according to data obtained by the Globe Gazette from area law enforcement agencies.
Leaders of those agencies say the disparity is attributed to factors beyond their control.
"I think it’s what the makeup of our county is," Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said. "I’m not sure that we can change that ... We would hire anybody who’s qualified. I’m looking for qualifications. The people that we’ve hired out of the area, only a few of them stayed."
The county with the largest population in North Central Iowa, Cerro Gordo, with about 42,450 people, is 89.9% white, 2.1% Black, 5.1% Hispanic and 3.5% other minorities, according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
The Mason City Police Department, a force of 47, employs two minorities, while the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and Clear Lake Police Department employ none.
One of the smallest counties in North Iowa, Worth County, with about 7,489 people, is 96.9% white, 1.3% Black, 2.9% Hispanic and less than 1% other minorities. Mitchell County's population is comparable.
Winnebago County, with about 10,354 people, is 90.8% white, 1.7% Black, 5.1% Hispanic and 2.1% other minorities, 2019 U.S. Census data shows, while the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, comprising 18, employs one minority.
The region’s demographics aren't the only potential limiting factor for these agencies. What those agencies are able to offer affects the hiring pool as well.
"I think, particularly in Iowa, it boils down to amenities. Opportunities outside of work in the community. I think sometimes that can be a challenge for us," Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said. It's cold in North Central Iowa. It snows a lot, and there aren't bustling metropolises.
That's not just a focus for local law enforcement. Other leaders in the area have also thought plenty about appealing more to people outside of their communities.
At an Iowa Business Council-led meeting in June 2019, Brinkley; Jennifer Andrade, founder and CEO of The Avance Alliance, which pitches recruitment of workers from Puerto Rico for jobs in North Iowa; Chad Schreck, president and CEO of North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp.; and Dave Versteeg, Mason City Schools superintendent; spoke about how to champion diversity in their respective fields. They spoke to importance of such amenities as a recruiting tool. And the benefit that informational workshops can have for recruitment.
Wages matter, too.
Brinkley and Pals both mentioned that even if they wanted to reach farther out with their hiring, into communities that are more diverse, they might not be able to compete with the forces in those communities.
"When you’re hiring someone for a starting wage of $36,000, you’re not moving here from Minneapolis to come work in North Iowa," Pals said. "The wages aren’t higher like they are in the cities. And there’s nothing I can do about that."
Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, who’s in his first term overseeing a force of nearly 30, can relate.
He said being a small county of less than 10,000 people, it’s difficult to attract new people, especially when he can’t offer them wages as high as larger counties, like Cerro Gordo and those in neighboring Minnesota.
And even if these agencies wanted a more diverse force, officials say they aren't seeing applications from minority candidates.
According to Pals, during his 20 years as sheriff, there have been very few non-white applicants.
"In the 20 years I’ve been sheriff, we’ve never had an African-American person make the civil service for hiring and we’ve had one Asian person make the list. That’s the only two that have applied."
Fank said he’s had one person of color apply for one of the last four or five vacancies at the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.
The office, he said, has tried advertising the positions farther north into bigger — and more diverse — Minnesota communities like Albert Lea, Austin and Rochester, with little or no result.
“We’re still pulling this,” he said.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office comprises 27 deputies and jail staff, all of whom are white.
Fank said his office is hiring for a jail position, and he’d welcome candidates who are bilingual, especially those who can speak Spanish.
“If I could go back 20 years ago, the first piece of advice I’d give myself before going into law enforcement is to become bilingual,” he said. “It’s just so important.”
Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth said his department will see anywhere from 20 to 30 applicants per vacancy; however, the city doesn’t track the demographics of those who submit an initial application for positions.
The Clear Lake Police Department consists of 15 officers, all of whom are white.
The department has one open police officer position due to a recent retirement and will be advertising for a part-time records clerk/administrative assistant in the near future, and Roth said he welcomes more diversity.
“The Clear Lake Police Department has continued to strive for a diverse workforce well before 2020 and we will continue to do so,” he said.
As far as whether things would change much with a more diverse staff, Pals doesn't think so.
"My experience in 42 years of law enforcement is that it doesn’t matter what color our skin is in uniform. It’s the uniform,” he said.
Fank said regardless of race, he wants to hire individuals he can trust, who have integrity and can do the job.
“You want the right fit,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
Brinkley said that the recruiting challenge is something he's been working on since he became chief in Mason City. Even before the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked nationwide protests about police conduct, the MCPD was doing training on bias awareness and systems of oppression. And he said that there are signs of progress in the work.
"We’re starting to see a more diverse applicant pool,” Brinkley said. "This recruitment was better but it just depends on who is looking for jobs."
But no matter, he said that the job won't be something everyone is interested in.
"This job is not for everybody. We know that. But I think it’s making sure that they know what they’re getting into and we know what we’re getting into, as well," Brinkley said.
