North Iowa police say recruiting minorities a challenge

The department has one open police officer position due to a recent retirement and will be advertising for a part-time records clerk/administrative assistant in the near future, and Roth said he welcomes more diversity.

“The Clear Lake Police Department has continued to strive for a diverse workforce well before 2020 and we will continue to do so,” he said.

As far as whether things would change much with a more diverse staff, Pals doesn't think so.

"My experience in 42 years of law enforcement is that it doesn’t matter what color our skin is in uniform. It’s the uniform,” he said.

Fank said regardless of race, he wants to hire individuals he can trust, who have integrity and can do the job.

“You want the right fit,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

Brinkley said that the recruiting challenge is something he's been working on since he became chief in Mason City. Even before the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked nationwide protests about police conduct, the MCPD was doing training on bias awareness and systems of oppression. And he said that there are signs of progress in the work.