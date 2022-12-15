North Iowa not immune to flu, RSV spike

Hospitals across the county are seeing an early spike in influenza and RSV. North Iowa is no different. In addition, COVID still affects the area.

"Mason City is kind of like the rest of Iowa, which is kind of like the rest of the country where we've got flu that's coming early," said Dr. Patrick Courtney of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. "We've got RSV hitting the under-2 age crowd heavier than it has been in eight or 10 years, and then COVID in the background."

The so-called “tripledemic” is burdening health care systems across the country. The combination of influenza, RSV and COVID has filled more than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds nationwide, according to PBS’ “News Hour.” Flu hospitalizations are at a decade-level high.

In the last seven days 54 people have tested positive for COVID in Cerro Gordo County according to the Iowa Department of Public Health Website. The week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3 there were 1,205 positive tests for RSV and 200 hospitalizations from the flu in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Courtney said there have been delays admitting children to the hospital.

"I know there have been times where there've been pediatric patients that have had to stay in the ER for several hours until there's a bed available," he said.

Courtney said it's important that people make the distinction between the stomach flu — which can cause upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea — with influenza, a respiratory virus that causes a dry, persistent cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, tiredness and weakness.

The most common strain Courtney is seeing in patients is influenza A. He said of eight or so flu patients he's seen all but one tested positive for the strain. Courtney also said getting a flu shot can help decrease symptoms and duration if a person does contract the virus.

"The goal is to wipe out the virus in a few days before it replicates and divides enough that it can start causing pneumonias and huge lung inflammation," he said.

Courtney said part of the reason for the RSV and flu surge could be the lower spread during the pandemic because of social distancing, mask wearing and people diligently getting their shots.

"Between not getting exposed to flu and RSV for the last couple of years, combined with not having those control measures anymore, is kind of adding up to having more cases," he said.

Courtney added that people who are at risk for hospitalization or death from influenza or RSV -- such as those with diabetes, heart disease or asthma -- should get tested immediately if they are symptomatic.

Good resources to consult regarding influenza, RSV, COVID or almost any other ailment are familydoctor.org or mayoclinic.org/symptoms, he said.