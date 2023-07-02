Cornell Law School describes a mutual aid society as "a community-based network that connects people in need with resources. Individuals volunteer and act cooperatively and in solidarity with each other. Mutual aid societies do not operate as businesses, as they are rooted in the foundation that communities support each other."

Natasha Marquis, Director of North Iowa Mutual Aid (NIMA), describes it as "nothing about us, without us."

"Everyone has something to give. Give what you can, take what you need," she said. "It's not charity. It's mutual aid."

Programs like food rescue and community fridges mean that folks who have more than they can use can easily and generously share with those who have little.

In Meg Markos' case, what she had to give is a skill. Markos set up shop in a borrowed location on north Delaware this past Thursday to donate her time and talents offering free haircuts. "I didn't really love being a stylist for my job, but I keep up on my licensing so I can do things like this. It's a great way to give back to the community," Markos said.

NIMA's website lists their focus as: reducing food waste; providing easy access to fresh, healthy food; harm reduction; period equity and encouraging people to connect with the community.

The programs they offer directly support that focus. The food rescue program is just getting of the ground in Wright County with the hiring of an AmeriCorp Vista service member, Lauren Bodtke, a recent college graduate. The aim is to rescue food that would have otherwise been discarded. Restaurants, grocery stores and even backyard gardeners can donate.

The organization also receives monthly food distribution packages that can be picked up at a designated location or delivered to your home. Beginning July 3, there will be a community fridge located in the lobby of the Prairie Ridge Drop-In Center at 112 Second St SE in Mason City.

The rescue program, food distribution and community fridge are all ways to share perishable items with your friends and neighbors.

Non-perishable items can be dropped off or picked up at one of the many Little Free Pantries that have been placed in Clear Lake and Mason City communities. The pantries are often repurposed newspaper box-stands painted with welcoming, bright colors. Feel free to take what you need and leave what you don't at any free pantry in the community.

Marquis works hard behind the scenes, collecting donations, writing grants and packaging harm reduction and period supplies. Period supplies are necessary for women and girls to fully participate in school, work and other activities.

The harm reduction program is designed for people who use illicit drugs. Harm reduction supplies vary, but often include wound care items like bandages and antiseptic or syringe disposal containers. The harm reduction program also includes distribution of naloxone, a substance that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

NIMA is working on a naloxone program with Cerro Gordo County Public Health and hopes to be actively distributing soon. Until then, there is assistance to get naloxone over the counter from pharmacies.

"I think everyone should carry naloxone, but especially if you use opioids or love someone who does. Compassion for everyone," said Marquis.

If you are interested in harm reduction or period supplies, sign up for assistance at northiowamutualaid.org. Delivery is discrete and kind. You can also sign up for food delivery if you are unable to access distribution points.

What we could really use is people's time," says Marquis. "Folks can sign up to volunteer for the Farmer's Market booth, delivery driving, our Pride celebration in July or National Night Out coming in August. We get a good amount of donated items, but we need more boots on the ground."

North Iowa Mutual Aid is a 501c(3) organization. Donations can be made online at northiowamutualaid.org or mailed to 900 Main Ave., Clear Lake, Iowa 50438. To request assistance or volunteer your time, call Natasha Marquis at 641-505-1566.