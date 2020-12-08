North Iowa man linked to thefts dating back to July

A North Iowa man has been jailed on numerous charges stemming from his apparent connection to several thefts which occurred between July and November.
Austin Anthony Stokka, 25, who is listed in court records as a resident of both Kanawha and Forest City, was arrested by Mason City police officers Monday and charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct and felony and misdemeanor counts theft after he was found with nearly $700 of copper that had been reported stolen.
Stokka is suspected to have been stealing copper materials and recycling them for cash, receiving around $2,000 across numerous trips since September. His drivers license was provided to employees of the recycling center at the time of at least one transaction, according to criminal complaints.
Additionally, Stokka is said to have been in possession at the time of his arrest of a stolen truck, which he had spray painted a different color and stripped the VIN plate from the truck body.
Clear Lake police also arrested Stokka last week on theft charges. Court documents show that on Dec. 3, Stokka was taken into custody for allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in July, then attempting to use a stolen debit card at a Clear Lake ATM, according to court filings.
Video surveillance cameras recorded Stokka trying without success to withdraw cash from the debit card. Cameras also caught him driving without a valid drivers license.
Stokka is facing counts of burglary, unlawful use of a credit card, and driving while barred – all aggravated misdemeanors. Court hearings are set for Dec. 17 and 21.
Stokka is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $42,000 bail.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.
