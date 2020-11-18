 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa man jailed on sex abuse charges
0 comments
alert

North Iowa man jailed on sex abuse charges

{{featured_button_text}}

A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after authorities say he was caught in a sex act with a teen whom he is more than four years older than what is legal for consent.

(Jones, Dylan Michael - #B2001849).jpg

Dylan Michael Jones, 23, of New Hampton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree sex abuse in connection with an incident that took place earlier this month, according to a report filed by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies allege that Jones was found in a rural Cerro Gordo park in the company of a teen below the age of 16, engaged in a sex act with that person.

Jones admitted to knowing the age of the person before the encounter took place, the documents read. In Iowa, the age of consent to sexual intercourse is 16, however 14- and 15-year-olds may consent to someone who is only up to 4 years older than they.

Unrelated court filings, which list Jones as also having addresses in Waverly and Charles City, indicate he is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty last month to a trio of burglaries which took place in May in Bremer and Butler counties.

Jones is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail for the sex abuse charge on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to make his preliminary appearance in court for that charge at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Ecstatic:' Parents react to son being found after missing for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News