North Iowa man jailed on sex abuse charges

A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after authorities say he was caught in a sex act with a teen whom he is more than four years older than what is legal for consent.
Dylan Michael Jones, 23, of New Hampton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree sex abuse in connection with an incident that took place earlier this month, according to a report filed by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies allege that Jones was found in a rural Cerro Gordo park in the company of a teen below the age of 16, engaged in a sex act with that person.
Jones admitted to knowing the age of the person before the encounter took place, the documents read. In Iowa, the age of consent to sexual intercourse is 16, however 14- and 15-year-olds may consent to someone who is only up to 4 years older than they.
Unrelated court filings, which list Jones as also having addresses in Waverly and Charles City, indicate he is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty last month to a trio of burglaries which took place in May in Bremer and Butler counties.
Jones is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail for the sex abuse charge on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to make his preliminary appearance in court for that charge at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
