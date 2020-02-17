North Iowa man accused of sex abuse, numerous parole violations

A 40-year-old Clear Lake man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 14, after police say he sexually abused a child under the age of 14.
Edric Henry Rodshall Morris IV was charged with one count of second-degree lascivious acts with a child and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, as a result of a complaint filed with the Clear Lake Police Department in late January.
Morris' charges are being upgraded from standard class C felonies to class A felonies because of a previous lascivious acts conviction in 2012, for which Morris was mandated to a special sentence of lifetime parole.
A conviction of a class A felony carries a mandatory life sentence with no eligibility of parole.
You have free articles remaining.
Alongside these charges, Morris is also accused of a litany of parole violations since 2017, according to court documents filed on Jan. 24.
Upon investigation, a parole officer found Morris had visited pornographic websites, smoked marijuana and consumed alcohol.
A GPS device on his vehicle also indicated Morris had been frequenting local liquor stores and had overnight stays at addresses that were not pre-approved by the officer and.
Further proceedings on the parole violation complaints have been stayed until the sex abuse trial has completed.
The Iowa Department of Human Services assisted officers with the investigation.
Morris is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million bond.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette