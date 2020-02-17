North Iowa man accused of sex abuse, numerous parole violations

A 40-year-old Clear Lake man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 14, after police say he sexually abused a child under the age of 14.

Edric Henry Rodshall Morris IV was charged with one count of second-degree lascivious acts with a child and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, as a result of a complaint filed with the Clear Lake Police Department in late January.

Morris' charges are being upgraded from standard class C felonies to class A felonies because of a previous lascivious acts conviction in 2012, for which Morris was mandated to a special sentence of lifetime parole.

A conviction of a class A felony carries a mandatory life sentence with no eligibility of parole.

Alongside these charges, Morris is also accused of a litany of parole violations since 2017, according to court documents filed on Jan. 24.

Upon investigation, a parole officer found Morris had visited pornographic websites, smoked marijuana and consumed alcohol.

A GPS device on his vehicle also indicated Morris had been frequenting local liquor stores and had overnight stays at addresses that were not pre-approved by the officer and.