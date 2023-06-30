As North Iowans prepare to celebrate our nation’s independence with colorful fireworks displays, the Humane Society of North Iowa reminds you to take a moment to consider the well-being and safety of the four-legged members of the family.

While humans tend to “ooh” and “aah” at the bright, colorful, and loud explosions, it is a different story for man’s best friend. A dog’s hearing is four times more sensitive than a human’s; loud fireworks may cause fear, stress, and anxiety in your canine pet.

The best advice to any dog owner considering taking their dog to a fireworks display is this: Don’t! The noise and flashing lights can be too stressful on a dog and he may try to flee or even become aggressive out of fear. The best bet is to leave your dog at home where they will be comfortable and safe.

If a fireworks display can be seen or heard near your home, you should consider these tips to safeguard your pets:

If your pets are outside, bring them indoors during the fireworks display. Pets may injure themselves or worse, run away, trying to escape the noise of fireworks.

If your dog is used to being crated, you should do so during the fireworks display to ensure their safety even if they’re in the house. The Humane Society has seen animals that have broken through glass windows out of fear.

Bright flashing fireworks can scare your pets; close drapes and blinds to block out the lights.

Turn on the TV or play soft music to try to drown out the noise of fireworks.

If your dog runs away or goes missing in Mason City, chances are likely that he will be picked up by Animal Control and will be brought out to the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter (co-located with and managed by the Humane Society of North Iowa). All stray dogs found in Mason City are brought to the shelter, as well as dogs found as stray in Cerro Gordo County.

If your dog is picked up, you will need to present proof of ownership and a current rabies vaccination in order to reclaim your dog. It will aide in the process if your dog wears an ID and rabies tag already. For more information, please contact the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter at 641-423-3617. The Humane Society of North Iowa and Mason City Stray Animal Shelter will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Though the sale of fireworks has been legalized in the state of Iowa, many communities have passed ordinance pertaining to their use by individuals. So that pet owners may keep their pets safe during known fireworks usage, the Humane Society of North Iowa encourages citizens to adhere to and respect the ordinances in your community.

Mason City allows for consumer grade fireworks use on July 3 and 4 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The city of Clear Lake has banned the use of fireworks within city limits. For other communities in the North Iowa area, citizens should call their local law enforcement or City Hall to inquire about any fireworks related ordinances.