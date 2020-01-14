North Iowa homelessness programs receive more than $1 million

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In its past year, Holst said that they helped at least seven veterans who had homelessness issues get connect to services such as food stamps, medical care, health insurance and the V.A.

Holst drove home the point that what her organization does for veterans can take on all sorts of forms.

"We provide a lot of case management so we’re hands on with veterans. We help them out whatever they need. Whatever needs they have."

Overall homelessness figures in Iowa went down, slightly, from 2018 to 2019.

Totals in Iowa counties outside of Polk and Woodbury dropped by almost 400 (from 1,721 to 1,379) as did the numbers within those counties.

Within that figure of 1,379,353 people were under the age of 18 while the number for those over 24 is more than 900. More than 600 of the 1,379 are women of any age and 774 were men of any age.

United Way a valuable partner in fight to end homelessness: Letter I am writing you on behalf of United Way of North Central Iowa during its 2019 Campaign Seas…

While the most recent numbers for Iowa represent a dip, homelessness is on the rise across the United States.

Every year, since 2016, the overall estimated number of Americans who experienced homelessness, on at least a single night, has gone up.