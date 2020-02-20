North Iowa high school students part of national letter of intent event at NIACC

A steady hand guided the pen that inked the signature committing the next two years of Conner Morey's life.
The Clear Lake senior indicated with his John Hancock on Thursday morning his intent to attend North Iowa Area Community College to study agriculture sales and service.
He joined more than 50 others who committed to attend NIACC in an event intended to mirror those held for high school athletes who sign letters of intent to play athletics in college.
Keynote speaker David Zrostlik, president of Stellar Industries, and a member of the NIACC Foundation Board of Directors, played off that comparison in his speech, saying that a few months ago he never imagined that he'd be at a signing day event.
Zrostlik said that unlike student athletes, who make a commitment for the next two to four years of their lives, these prospective NIACC students are different.
"You're making a commitment for the rest of your life," Zrostlik said, noting that attending college and learning skills that make for a profitable career is far more valuable than athletics.
That's particularly true in North Iowa where business leaders routinely lament the dearth of employees with skilled trades knowledge. NIACC President Steve Schulz emphasized that point in his welcome, saying 95% of students who graduate NIACC find jobs in their chosen fields.
That's what Clear Lake signer Morey finds appealing in attending NIACC, as well as the fact that it's close to home. He's looking forward to trying the school's two, eight-week internships that are offered each fall and spring semester, and he plans to use them as a career exploration opportunity.
"If I like it, good, if not, I can find something else next time," Morey said.
This is NIACC's second year of participating in the National Career and Technical Education Signing Day, along with more than 60 other schools nationwide. The event, sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers, was being streamed nationwide. NIACC's is viewable on its YouTube channel.
Prospective students were also able to interact with local employers at the event, including Stellar, as well as other NIACC corporate partners Snap-On, and Greenlee's Green Apple Labs.
"I don't believe there's a better moment in my lifetime to pursue a job in tech," Schulz said.
Zrostlik was more pointed.
"I feel we have an adequate number of athletes," Zrostlik said. "But you're different. You'll be making a difference in the world for the rest of your lives."