North Iowa high school students part of national letter of intent event at NIACC

A steady hand guided the pen that inked the signature committing the next two years of Conner Morey's life.

The Clear Lake senior indicated with his John Hancock on Thursday morning his intent to attend North Iowa Area Community College to study agriculture sales and service.

He joined more than 50 others who committed to attend NIACC in an event intended to mirror those held for high school athletes who sign letters of intent to play athletics in college.

Keynote speaker David Zrostlik, president of Stellar Industries, and a member of the NIACC Foundation Board of Directors, played off that comparison in his speech, saying that a few months ago he never imagined that he'd be at a signing day event.

Zrostlik said that unlike student athletes, who make a commitment for the next two to four years of their lives, these prospective NIACC students are different.

"You're making a commitment for the rest of your life," Zrostlik said, noting that attending college and learning skills that make for a profitable career is far more valuable than athletics.

