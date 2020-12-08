North Iowa Grain Equipment to stay in business after fire

Just days after fire destroyed North Iowa Grain Equipment’s building, equipment and inventory, co-owner Ed Schroeder said the business is continuing operations and will rebuild.
All eight of his full-time and year-round employees are continuing to work, with plans to rebuild at the same 75 State Street location in Garner by next summer, even as details about how that will happen are still being worked out.
Schroeder and his two brothers, Perry and John, own North Iowa Grain Equipment. He and Perry remain actively involved in the business.
“I’m keeping the employees working,” Schroeder said. “We got a few jobs to finish. These are smaller finishing projects and we’re getting the parts needed from the factories, but we hope to keep all of our employees working right through this.”
Schroeder noted that work continues on farm projects in Humboldt, Otteson, Klemme, and Dougherty.
He said that the fire marshal visited the building site on Dec. 7 and is calling in an electrical engineer to further investigate the fire.
While no formal cause of the fire has yet been determined, Schroeder said he suspects it was “something electrical” as it occurred in the east end of the building where electricity is about the only thing that could have caused a fire.
He noted that an electrician was called in due to lights going out in parts of the building last summer, but the lighting issues never happened again.
Schroeder praised the quick response of the fire departments of Garner, Forest City, Britt, and Ventura. The fire still spread quickly.
“It started at noon (on Dec. 4) and within 15 minutes, it was fully engulfed,” he said. “The type of insulation that was in there catches fire very, very rapidly.”
Schroeder said he anticipates the new building will look a little different, but is not yet sure what improvements may be made when it is rebuilt. He said he is going to some similar businesses to see their layout and design.
North Iowa Grain Equipment has been located in the 1963-constructed wood frame, steel exterior, and steel roof building that burned since opening in 1970.
Also lost in the fire was a skid loader, a forklift, and a parts inventory. Still awaiting insurance settlement details, he confirmed the business is insured.
“Finding temporary office space is key to maintaining sales, marketing, and communications with existing customers right now,” said Schroeder. “I’m looking, mostly right here in Garner, for that office space so we can continue to help the customers we’ve had for the last 55 years.”
Schroeder said that the customer base typically extends north to the Minnesota state line, west to West Bend, east to Riceville, and south beyond Belmond.
North Iowa Grain Equipment specializes in selling and constructing harvesting equipment and storage for farmers, such as corn dryers and grain bins. He said all necessary equipment was housed in the building, but employees are far enough along on certain projects to finish them without the building.
He said the approaching winter is not the primary part of the season for the business anyway, and that on nice weather days, employees can still go out and do some work.
He estimated that North Iowa Grain Equipment probably builds grain storage for as much as one million bushels of grain annually, including a few large bins of up to 300,000 bushels of storage capacity.
Schroeder said that he has been flooded with well wishes and encouragement from the local community. He is grateful nobody was harmed in the fire.
“We’ll do whatever we’ve got to do,” said Schroeder. “Something good may come from all of this.”
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
