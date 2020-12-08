North Iowa Grain Equipment to stay in business after fire

He noted that an electrician was called in due to lights going out in parts of the building last summer, but the lighting issues never happened again.

Schroeder praised the quick response of the fire departments of Garner, Forest City, Britt, and Ventura. The fire still spread quickly.

“It started at noon (on Dec. 4) and within 15 minutes, it was fully engulfed,” he said. “The type of insulation that was in there catches fire very, very rapidly.”

Schroeder said he anticipates the new building will look a little different, but is not yet sure what improvements may be made when it is rebuilt. He said he is going to some similar businesses to see their layout and design.

North Iowa Grain Equipment has been located in the 1963-constructed wood frame, steel exterior, and steel roof building that burned since opening in 1970.

Also lost in the fire was a skid loader, a forklift, and a parts inventory. Still awaiting insurance settlement details, he confirmed the business is insured.