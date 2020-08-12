North Iowa government organization receives $400,000 in federal funding

As a part of the economic recovery effort from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has been working to bolster state agencies in the way it best sees fit.
Wednesday, that meant U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announcing that Economic Development Administration would award $4.2 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to 11 EDA Economic Development District organizations across Iowa to "update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic."
In North Central Iowa, that means $400,000 in assistance will go to the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) for such work.
For NIACOG, the money is specifically going toward hiring additional staff to develop those economic recovery and future resiliency plans. But according to NIACOG's Myrtle Nelson, who helped write the funding grant application, it's more than that.
"It’s relying on the economic development groups in our region to reach businesses to see what their needs are," she said.
To facilitate that, Nelson shared that there's a research component for finding a firm that’s experienced in looking at codes for the kinds of businesses and helping to identify recovery methods. Ideally, such work will result in one new full time position as well as those recovery and resiliency plans. Which Nelson is clear about what the differences are between the two.
"Recovery says that a disaster has happened, how do we get beyond this? Resilience says when a pandemic happens how do we get to a position where we can withstand that," Nelson said.
Though the pandemic is unlike anything most governmental agencies in the region and across the country have seen before, Nelson said that the work that's being funded has precedent.
"(We) put together flood recovery plans in 2008 and hazard mitigation planning became very much a norm ... Similar to that, we now want to make sure we’re resilient as a community when it comes to pandemic issues as well," Nelson said.
If it does become more of the norm, agencies, businesses and organizations in the area will perhaps have a firmer foundation to stand on in future times of uncertainty.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.