The North Iowa Fair has officially begun.

Paul Gagnon, North Iowa Events Center board president, welcomed fairgoers to the expanded fair Wednesday. "We know you may have been disappointed in years past, but welcome to the new fair," he said.

The opening ceremony was well attended, with an honor guard of veterans displaying the flags, a number of award ceremonies and the crowning of Miss North Iowa.

Hadley Shatek, 17, of Clear Lake is Miss North Iowa Fair. Shatek also was voted Miss Congeniality by her competitors. The North Iowa Fair Queen will compete at the Iowa State Fair and complete other duties as required.

"I'm so excited to start my term, and I hope everyone can come out and experience the joys of the fair," said Shatek. She steps into the shoes of 2022 North Iowa Fair Queen Liz Richardson.

The Kinney-Lindstrom Little Farmers area is open for tykes to explore farm life. There are chickens and rabbits to see along with age-appropriate activities for the little ones.

While visiting the Little Farmers area, be sure to stop into the Owen #3 country schoolhouse. Irma Foell is a former student of the one-room schoolhouse and will be on hand to answer questions and tell stories from her time as a student.

Tonight's entertainment is country superstars Shenandoah. Tickets are $10 and there are still some available for purchase at the door.

As always, Treat Street is packed with favorite fair foods and drinks.

The North Iowa Fair begins today, Wednesday, July 19, and runs through Sunday, July 23. Parking is free Wednesday and Sunday and is just $5 per carload on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.