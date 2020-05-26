North Iowa Fair canceled

Another summer staple has been decommissioned by ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The North Iowa Fair Board of Directors announced that the 2020 North Iowa Fair (set for July 16) would be canceled due to continued health and safety concerns.
In a letter, North Iowa Fairboard Vice President Scott Miller wrote that the decision was made "after much discussion and deliberation" and "consultation with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health."
"The Board of Directors’ decision was difficult for all concerned, but ultimately was necessary in order to ensure the health and well-being of all who attend and support the North Iowa Fair," Miller wrote.
While all physical events at the fairgrounds have been canceled, Miller did say that the fair would allow for all 4H events to be presented virtually or "in accordance with whatever guidelines may be set by the Cerro Gordo County Extension Office."
The announcement comes the same day that the City of Clear Lake declared that its five-day celebration for the Fourth of July had been canceled due to COVID-19. That announcement was made in a press conference with Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo Public Health and chamber officials.
On May 11, the Mason City Municipal Band shared on Facebook that its season also would not happen because of the pandemic. That decision came almost a month after the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors moved to cancel the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival planned for Memorial Day weekend.
Along with summertime events such as the Clear Lake celebrations and the North Iowa Fair, summer destinations in Cerro Gordo County have also been nixed.
On May 13, Mason City officials announced that they had decided to "not prepare the pools to open to the public this summer." In making the announcement, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that a major factor in the decision was that the levels of public gathering that take place at pools make it "impossible to safely open at this time."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
