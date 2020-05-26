North Iowa Fair canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another summer staple has been decommissioned by ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Iowa Fair Board of Directors announced that the 2020 North Iowa Fair (set for July 16) would be canceled due to continued health and safety concerns.

In a letter, North Iowa Fairboard Vice President Scott Miller wrote that the decision was made "after much discussion and deliberation" and "consultation with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health."

"The Board of Directors’ decision was difficult for all concerned, but ultimately was necessary in order to ensure the health and well-being of all who attend and support the North Iowa Fair," Miller wrote.

While all physical events at the fairgrounds have been canceled, Miller did say that the fair would allow for all 4H events to be presented virtually or "in accordance with whatever guidelines may be set by the Cerro Gordo County Extension Office."