The North Iowa Fair has more to do than you have seen in years.

This year's animal attractions are an incredible range of both domestic animals and endangered wildlife from around the globe.

Aussie Kingdom Kangaroos is a wild and exciting opportunity to meet marsupials, snakes, skinks and birds native to the land Down Under. The informative show teaches children to treat animals with kindness and value their place in nature.

Woody's Barnyard Races are action-packed, high speed races featuring pigs and goats. Kids and adults will enjoy the atmosphere and clever narration.

If you're looking for something North Iowa has never seen, stop by the Sea Lion Splash, a high-energy show featuring sea lions that do tricks and presenters who pack the show with helpful information.

It wouldn't be a fair without the domestic animals lovingly raised here in North Iowa. Children from 4-H and other competitors have brought the best of every breed to show.

The horse barns are filled, and cows call out across the grounds. The swine barn is full of prize-winning hogs and their young caretakers. The smell of fried foods and other goodies drifts into the small animal barn just west of Treat Street, which rabbits and all kinds of chickens and fowl make their temporary home.

In the Farm Bureau Barn pens are baby animals, and attendants are on hand to answer your child's questions about farm life.

Everywhere you look there is something new to try or something familiar to revisit.

The North Iowa Fair runs through Sunday at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City. Parking is $5 per vehicle Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and free on Sunday.