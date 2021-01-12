North Iowa Events Center working on major overhauls for 2021 and beyond

Barkema confirmed that the fair will now take place over the first full weekend of August rather than he held in July as it has been in the past. Miller said that a reason for the shift is that the North Iowa Fair then wouldn't have to compete with nearly as many other fairs in the region for attention. The North Iowa Fair could stand alone.

"More of a regional type event in the future," Miller said.

When the fair does return this year, after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID, attendees can expect to see a 4-H building which Miller assured would be completely redone and remodeled with "new HVAC, heaters and ADA compliance."

Though COVID-19 did put a strain on the North Iowa Event Center, because of cancellations and re-schedulings, Barkema and Miller spun that upheaval into a positive. Barkema told tourgoers that some of that time allowed for work that might not have been done. Miller said that such changes helped refocus the North Iowa Event Center board.

With that renewed focus, Miller thinks everything on the fairgrounds from the racetrack to the historic schoolhouse can be improved.

"They've got a good group of guys and gals working out here," Watts said of the staff and their plans. "They've made great headway."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.