North Iowa cyclists can peddle for the environment this week

“Pollution from cars is a major contributor to Global Warming and single occupancy cars taking short trips are incredibly inefficient,” Swift said. “We really believe that Americans should have more options other than getting in their car to get to work or to run errands recreation-wise. We know in Iowa, July is usually a pretty big month for biking and cycling.”

Biking and Clean Transportation Conversation, is scheduled on zoom for Thursday at 6 p.m. Participants who choose to get on their bikes are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #Bike4Climate and #ActOnClimate.

Swift says in a more digital and socially distant world, these zoom meetings and social media postings are important.

“I’m just excited to talk about something that so many people can relate to," Swift said. "Whether they’re just somebody that likes getting outdoors on the recreation side, somebody that likes doing it for their health and fitness or somebody who likes getting on their bike as much as possible in order to cut back on their carbon footprint."

Environment Iowa has nine different co-sponsors for the event. One of them is the Citizen Climate Advocates of North Iowa. Don Hofstrand, a leader for the CCA, is encouraging his nearly 450 members to get out and get involved in this initiative.