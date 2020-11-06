 Skip to main content
North Iowa couple charged with forging check belonging to dead woman
Two North Iowa residents are facing felony forgery charges after authorities say they were caught signing a check that belonged to the closed account of a dead woman.

Tyler James Mejia, 27, and Lauren Alexandra Johnson, 29, both of Latimer, were arrested by Franklin County Sheriff's deputies on Thursday and transported to Cerro Gordo for their apparent involvement in a forgery attempt, according to court documents.

The incident occurred at a retail store in Mason City where the pair were being watched on camera by loss prevention employees who suspected them of shoplifting. Upon reaching the checkout, Johnson was seen filling out and signing a check using a name different from hers or Mejia's, officers allege.

Mason City police say Mejia told officers the check belonged to his aunt and he had permission to sign it. An investigation concluded the check actually belonged to a woman who died in 2016, and whose account was closed in 2017.

The deceased woman is identified only by the initials T.H. in the criminal complaint.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

