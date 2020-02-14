North Iowa County Board roundup

Each and every week, typically on Tuesdays, supervisor boards in North Iowa meet and run through a bevy of issues that are pertinent to them at the county level. Some of those can be lower-level contract approvals, while others can be large-scale planning for long-term construction projects.

And even if one county only has an item or two to consider in a given week, another can have 15 or 20 items. Across the whole North Iowa area, that can add up.

To keep that from being too overwhelming, and to keep area residents up on what's going on around them, the Globe Gazette is going to have a recurring rundown of notable items county boards in our coverage area considered. It won't be every single item they looked at in a given week but it will try and hit as much of the "important stuff" as possible.

Butler County

For this week, there were just two items on the agenda for the three-member board in Butler County.