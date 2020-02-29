North Iowa County Board of Supervisors roundup

Each and every week, typically on Tuesdays, supervisor boards in North Iowa meet and run through a bevy of issues that are pertinent to them at the county level. Some of those can be lower-level contract approvals, while others can be large-scale planning for long-term construction projects.
And even if one county only has an item or two to consider in a given week, another can have 15 or 20 items. Across the whole North Iowa area, that can add up.
To keep that from being too overwhelming, and to keep area residents in the know about what's going on around them, the Globe Gazette is going to have a recurring rundown of notable items county boards in our coverage area considered. It won't be every single item they looked at in a given week, but it will try and hit as much of the "important stuff" as possible.
Butler County
The entirety of the Butler County Board of Supervisors agenda was six items for this week, not including the time for public comment and review of recent claims for the county. The board approved an extension agreement between the City of New Hartford in Butler County and the Dike-New Hartford Community School District as well as bid letting for two construction projects.
Cerro Gordo County
One important forthcoming item for Cerro Gordo County is establishing a public hearing date for a proposed property tax levy. The original date was supposed to be for March 3 but it was bumped back one week. In 2016/2017, Cerro Gordo undertook a re-appraisal of every property in the county to assess its value. From the re-appraisal, 2018 residential re-valuations (which 2019-2020 taxes are based on) increased an average of 6.29 percent, according to data provided by the county.
Floyd County
At its Tuesday morning meeting, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors went through 16 items that included the recurrent approval of claims as well as establishing a time and place for canvassing of a March 3 special election.
On that day, a number of North Iowa voters are going to the polls to approve a $15 million bond issuance for the North Iowa Area Community College (the first in its history) which NIACC President Steven Schulz has said would go toward "Creating opportunities for K-12 students to access high-quality current technical education." If passed, the bond would raise NIACC's property tax levy by 20.25 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. For a residential property with an assessed value of $100,000, the total tax increase is 84 cents monthly, or $10.04 annually.
Franklin County
A sizable chunk of the Franklin County Board agenda for the week of February 24 dealt with the issuance of subdivision waivers for county residents.
Hancock County
Continuing with previous weeks, the Hancock County Board heard items related to in-area drainage districts and the possible annexation for part, or all, of two drainage districts.
Kossuth County
Along with considering contracts with local unions for the Teamsters and Communication Workers of America, the Kossuth County Board also considered items for a project in Kossuth's Buffalo Township Urban Renewal Area and went through a design partnership agreement with Bergland + Cram for a courthouse roof replacement project.
According to Kossuth County Auditor Amber Garman, there isn't a set in stone budget yet for the project, but there is a tentative timeline. "The timeline is Drawings and Specifications to be complete May 2020, Bidding to occur in June 2020 and construction to begin July 2020 and completed by September 30, 2020," Garman said.
Just earlier this month, Bergland + Cram officials met with the Mason City Schools Board of Education to weight options on the district's gym and pool project. Costs for that project run from $18 million, for the budget option, to $27.4 million for a field house option.
Mitchell County
The board voted unanimously to approve a new bond purchasing agreement that combines two older bonds from 2012 and 2015 into one new bond with a much lower interest rate.
Because the new bond lowers interest rates from 3.5 percent down to 2.15 percent, the new agreement will save $721,035. The initial bonds were issued in connection with Valent Bio Science projects, and those savings will be passed on to the company.
Winnebago County
While this week's agenda for the Winnebago County Board was plenty occupied by drainage district tile improvement matters, a forthcoming meeting will also play host to a public hearing on tax matters.
Winnebago is another county in the North Iowa area going through its fiscal year budget and looking at proposed changes to property levies. According to the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, the proposed levy per $1,000 of taxable valuation is 7.90 in urban areas and 13.35 in rural areas.
Worth County
In Worth County, discussions and action on the budget and capital improvement projects for down the line were both tabled.
Wright County
Two prominent and recurrent items on the Worth County Board agenda for the week were an update on its still-developing AgriBusiness Park, an 80-acre parcel of land that the county purchased just south of the Prestage Pork in Eagle Grove, and a resolution related to approving and combining loan agreements as well as providing for the issuance of a $1,500,000 General Obligation County Purpose Note.
According to Wright County Auditor Betty Ellis, the loan will be for 4 years at a 2.95% interest and paid through debt service levy. Those monies will be used to do updates at the county jail as well as at the county courthouse and the Wright County Professional Building in Clarion. As for the AgriBusiness Park, Ellis said that there are discussions with the county engineer on infrastructure issues such as installing roads, electrical lines and water lines.
"They give us a weekly update to let the Board of Supervisors know how progress is going and any situations that may arise," Ellis said.
