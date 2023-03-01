The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is holding a Joint Comprehensive Plan open house for residents to provide input on future development on March 7 from 5-7 pm at the Rockwell Community Center, located at 114 Third St N.

According to the EDC's press release, the joint comprehensive plan for Clear Lake, Mason City, and the unincorporated areas of Cerro Gordo County will create plans for future development, transportation, recreation, infrastructure, and renewable energy, among other topics.

This cooperative planning approach will best serve the entire region, as each local body will create its own specific plan, but work together with the bigger picture in mind, recognizing that growth or decline within one jurisdiction influences development in the others. Consultants, RDG Planning & Design, are guiding the process and developing the plan with the support of the Joint Planning Committee, made up of representatives of all 3 jurisdictions.

In addition to the public meetings, residents can learn more about the planning process, and provide input via an online survey and interactive map that can be found at https://rdgusa.mysocialpinpoint.com/north-iowa-corridor-plan. The map offers the ability to note specific areas in the communities or county to make suggestions or identify concerns.

The final North Iowa Corridor Joint Comprehensive Plan will be completed in the summer of 2023.