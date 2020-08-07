North Iowa Christian School back in the classroom this fall

The North Iowa Christian School will be back to full-time in-person learning this fall. The district approved a five-day school week and isn’t mandating masks unless social distancing can’t be adhered to.
Administrator Mitchell Moylan says the school district, comprised of roughly 60 total students, is better equipped to return to classroom instruction due to its small size. Classes range from one-person, to 14-person class sizes.
“We have smaller class sizes, which enables us to social distance more,” Moylan said. “A smaller context where safety and health can be more efficiently regulated.”
After the Mason City Community School District announced its hybrid return-to-learn plan requiring masks on Monday, the NICS district is hoping to provide an alternative for Mason City community members who don't love the public school plan.
“We want to be able to provide our families in Mason City who might be in a bind, given whatever their home situation is,” Moylan said. “We want to give them an opportunity to see if it might be a good fit for them.”
Of course, the school is a private school, so fees will be required for students to receive an education there. Moylan says the fee is worth it though, as the district provides a challenging curriculum and theological education.
The small school has a 21-page return-to-learn plan that reveal details and what precautions it will take to ensure a quality education this fall.
“We will not be mandating the use of face coverings during the school day,” the plan states. “However, we will be encouraging grades 7-12 to wear them during passing periods because of the potential for greater congestion in the hallways.”
NICS will not be giving students the option to voluntarily choose online learning. The only way students will learn online is if a student has to quarantine themselves.
“At this point in our schools trajectory it’s just not going to be feasible to create an effective online learning environment to be able to dispense the curriculum properly,” Moylan said.
The plan also details what will happen if a student or staff member tests positive or comes in contact with a positive case.
“If somebody does come with a positive contact, we will be quarantining them and then we’ll be going to local and state officials to seek guidance on the next steps as far as whether we need to quarantine anybody else or take further measures,” Moylan said.
The first day of school is set for Monday, Aug. 24.
