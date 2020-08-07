North Iowa Christian School back in the classroom this fall

The small school has a 21-page return-to-learn plan that reveal details and what precautions it will take to ensure a quality education this fall.

“We will not be mandating the use of face coverings during the school day,” the plan states. “However, we will be encouraging grades 7-12 to wear them during passing periods because of the potential for greater congestion in the hallways.”

NICS will not be giving students the option to voluntarily choose online learning. The only way students will learn online is if a student has to quarantine themselves.

“At this point in our schools trajectory it’s just not going to be feasible to create an effective online learning environment to be able to dispense the curriculum properly,” Moylan said.

The plan also details what will happen if a student or staff member tests positive or comes in contact with a positive case.

“If somebody does come with a positive contact, we will be quarantining them and then we’ll be going to local and state officials to seek guidance on the next steps as far as whether we need to quarantine anybody else or take further measures,” Moylan said.

The first day of school is set for Monday, Aug. 24.

