North Iowa childcare providers still face lots of unknowns this fall

"It’s kind of stressful because we don’t know if we’re going to send the children to school, if they’re going to day care," she said. "(There are) a lot of unknowns to figure out."

As for the parents, Allie said that she's even more regimented. She's paying even closer attention to contracts and checklists.

"I’m going to be very strict and firm because of the pandemic," Allie said. Her mom, who helps her out, is in a high-risk group so she has personal reasons to be concerned.

To lessen the possibility of spread, she has quarantine rules of her own. "I don’t allow families to come back from out of state unless they’re quarantined." The way Allie sees it, it’s a new lifestyle and you have to adjust your services accordingly.

Parents don't seem to mind. According to Allie, she's getting plenty of calls.

"I am getting telephone calls that are unbelievable. They are needing day care and we are full because there are a lot of day cares that are closed down," she said. But if everyone goes back to school this fall, that will shift for Allie. Under that scenario, Allie said she'd have six openings out of eight total spots.

"It’s very much up in the air. It’s stressful. It’s very stressful."