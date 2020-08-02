North Iowa childcare providers still face lots of unknowns this fall

As school districts across the North Iowa area review and finalize plans to "return to learn" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, parents aren't the only ones paying close attention.
In something resembling a "normal year," child care providers and services would already be taking certain cues from schools. But that's even truer when there are so many current unknowns. What kinds of safety precautions will kids be subject to during the school day? How will the social distance? Will they need access to any sources of virtual learning?
Those are some of the questions providers such as Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care in Mason City have for school districts as learning gears back up during COVID times.
At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon with Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett and Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee, Charlie Brown Child Care are Executive Director Amber Morud said that her organization is having weekly meetings with area care providers about what things should look like this upcoming season.
"We’re kind of just waiting on guidance from the school to see what they decide to do," Morud said. In that same meeting, Morud also acknowledged that the Washington location for Charlie Brown recently had to shut down for two weeks because of a positive case. Morud said it was a tough decision to make because it meant families could be left without a provider but it was the safe choice.
Questions about guidance and safety are something Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral consultant Kathy Lloyd has had to ponder as well.
"I think right now we’re all anxious about what is going to happen. Once we know what the schools are doing, then we’ll have a picture," she said. For months now, the local office of Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral has been getting resources to providers and giving whatever guidance they could.
In recent weeks, that picture has become clearer. On Wednesday night, the Clear Lake School Board approved a return-to-learn plan that will go "back on-site 100 percent" as Gee said. Under that, all students and faculty will be required to wear face masks when social distancing isn't possible. The district itself is providing two masks for every student and staff member.
The week prior, Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg discussed the possibility of a four-day week where two-days are in-person and two are online. Bolstering that, each school in the district has separate plans for how things like lunches, passing time and student interaction will be done (such as when and how visitations can happen). With those kinds of questions answered, providers such Charlie Brown Child Care can start to move forward.
Other providers in the area don't have to just keep tabs on the schools but on parents as well. Especially smaller child care services that offer more direct relationships with families.
Dawn Allie of Clear Lake has been running a child care service for 18 years now and genuinely isn't sure whether she'll even take school-age kids for the fall.
"It’s kind of stressful because we don’t know if we’re going to send the children to school, if they’re going to day care," she said. "(There are) a lot of unknowns to figure out."
As for the parents, Allie said that she's even more regimented. She's paying even closer attention to contracts and checklists.
"I’m going to be very strict and firm because of the pandemic," Allie said. Her mom, who helps her out, is in a high-risk group so she has personal reasons to be concerned.
To lessen the possibility of spread, she has quarantine rules of her own. "I don’t allow families to come back from out of state unless they’re quarantined." The way Allie sees it, it’s a new lifestyle and you have to adjust your services accordingly.
Parents don't seem to mind. According to Allie, she's getting plenty of calls.
"I am getting telephone calls that are unbelievable. They are needing day care and we are full because there are a lot of day cares that are closed down," she said. But if everyone goes back to school this fall, that will shift for Allie. Under that scenario, Allie said she'd have six openings out of eight total spots.
"It’s very much up in the air. It’s stressful. It’s very stressful."
More broadly, this current pandemic has put a strain on child care as an industry.
Even before COVID-19 hit, previous nationwide research showed that Cerro Gordo County had a modest "child care desert" based on the available services it had for its population. Day cares now closing would exacerbate that.
"We were already dealing with a child care drought in this area and the pandemic has made it more of a concern," Lloyd said. If an overabundance of kids do end up needing care this fall because of decisions made by school districts, that could also add to the problem. For now, child care officials such as Lloyd are counting on and thankful for what they have.
"We’re actually lucky here that we have a lot of dedicated providers."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
