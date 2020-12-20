North Iowa Bulls relish every practice during COVID-19

1 p.m., Mason City — Todd Sanden, the first and only coach of the North Iowa Bulls junior hockey team, is standing center ice in an arena that's barely a year old and cracking jokes in a deep Minnesotan accent with his players as they take a knee before practice.

Sanden, who jokes about getting into coaching because he wasn't a good player, has been in the arena for hours. Before COVID, and during it, he gets in between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to start with laundry and then maybe check in on workouts before practice starts.

Even though he's much older than any of his players, Sanden can still handle a stick and a puck with them. It's not crisp but the mechanics are there.

Right now, the Bulls are practicing while anticipating that the coming weekend's games will be canceled.

Last weekend, it was the same.

One of their biggest rivals couldn't travel because of restrictions in Minnesota. The entire division that the Bulls play in is essentially on a pause.