North Iowa Bulls relish every practice during COVID-19

1 p.m., Mason City — Todd Sanden, the first and only coach of the North Iowa Bulls junior hockey team, is standing center ice in an arena that's barely a year old and cracking jokes in a deep Minnesotan accent with his players as they take a knee before practice.
Sanden, who jokes about getting into coaching because he wasn't a good player, has been in the arena for hours. Before COVID, and during it, he gets in between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to start with laundry and then maybe check in on workouts before practice starts.
Even though he's much older than any of his players, Sanden can still handle a stick and a puck with them. It's not crisp but the mechanics are there.
Right now, the Bulls are practicing while anticipating that the coming weekend's games will be canceled.
Last weekend, it was the same.
One of their biggest rivals couldn't travel because of restrictions in Minnesota. The entire division that the Bulls play in is essentially on a pause.
Sanden's slightly sullen about that, and about not being able to scout many recruits in person this year, but he and his team don't show any of that during practice. They still deke around one another, tap each other with hockey sticks and rush the goal when they sense an opportunity. Sanden thinks he knows why that energy has kept up.
"They’re super excited to be at the rink because a lot of their friends and former teammates aren’t playing right now."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!