North Iowa Band Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Band Fest 2019 (55).jpg

For the first time since WWII, the North Iowa Band Festival has been canceled.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted this morning to cancel the festival and its related activities due to health concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic.

This year would've marked the 82nd celebration.

Postpone of the annual event was considered, said Chamber President Robin Anderson. 

"But in the larger scope, this cancellation is nothing compared to what local businesses, employees and essential workers are going through," Anderson said. "A tradition as strong as the Band Festival will survive and so will our region. We'll get through this together."

Corporate sponsors First Citizens Bank, REG-Mason City, and Clear Lake Bank & Trust are continuing to provide financial support, however, for expenses already incurred in planning.

"While the Band Festival may be canceled this year, we remain committed in our support of this event and others as we all work together to see our communities emerge from this health crisis stronger than we entered it," said Clear Lake Bank & Trust President Paul Stevenson.

The last -- and only -- time before now that the festival has been suspended was 1943-45, in the midst of World War II.

“It is agreed that difficulties of transportation alone make postponement of this event necessary," note festival archives from 1943. "Many band masters have left to serve, and buses can no longer be used for transportation. But just wait till the year of Victory Celebration, and you’ll see a festival which will be bigger and better than ever.”

When the North Iowa Band Festival was revived in 1946, it was expanded to five days — a tradition that continues today.

And with that hope for the future comes the continued effort to lure actor Hugh Jackman to Mason City. Jackman will star as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man” later this year.

If efforts are successful and Jackman agrees to a visit when the pandemic threat subsides, a mini-festival will be staged by the committee.

