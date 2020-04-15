North Iowa Band Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time since WWII, the North Iowa Band Festival has been canceled.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted this morning to cancel the festival and its related activities due to health concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic.

This year would've marked the 82nd celebration.

Postpone of the annual event was considered, said Chamber President Robin Anderson.

"But in the larger scope, this cancellation is nothing compared to what local businesses, employees and essential workers are going through," Anderson said. "A tradition as strong as the Band Festival will survive and so will our region. We'll get through this together."

Corporate sponsors First Citizens Bank, REG-Mason City, and Clear Lake Bank & Trust are continuing to provide financial support, however, for expenses already incurred in planning.

"While the Band Festival may be canceled this year, we remain committed in our support of this event and others as we all work together to see our communities emerge from this health crisis stronger than we entered it," said Clear Lake Bank & Trust President Paul Stevenson.