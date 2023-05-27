Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thousands of people lined the streets of North Pennsylvania Avenue and East State Street in Mason City to enjoy the 84th North Iowa Band Festival parade.

There were 111 entries within the event celebrating the theme “All-American Band Festival.” Cheers and applause erupted from the crowds as bands and veterans paraded through the streets.

Ten of these units were high school marching bands from throughout North Iowa, including Central Springs, Clear Lake, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills, Mason City, Newman Catholic, Northwood-Kensett, Osage and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock.

“This is incredible,” said Noah Harris, Mason City Chamber of Commerce program and marketing director. “I grew up in Mason City, and I haven’t seen a festival like this since I was growing up.”

Some of the drivers in the parade reported that this was the highest parade attendance they have seen within the last several years.

Children excitedly waited to pick up candy, beaded necklaces, flags, pinwheels, frisbees and other goods tossed to them on the side of the streets. They held their collections in bags and colorful plastic baseball helmets.

Amy and James Robak, who graduated from then North Central Community High School, made the drive from State Center, IA with their children to watch the parade. This year, James had the opportunity to view the parade from a different perspective: the sidelines. Growing up, James participated in the Band Festival parade many times for baseball, rollerblading and marching band.

“We go to a lot of parades in our area, but this one is bigger with lots of things to see and ‘ooo’ and ‘ahh’ at,” said Amy. “I love parades; I’m like a little kid at them.”

Many attendees frequently came to the parade as children and returned as parents and grandparents to celebrate again, using the opportunity to catch up with friends and family.

Susan and Craig McLaughlin visited from Thornton to see their nieces perform in the Clear Lake marching band. Craig also participated in the parade as a band member in high school, and he and Susan attend each year.

“It’s really neat to come out and support and see so many other people enjoying it as well,” said Craig.

The McLaughlins' favorite parts of the parade were the marching bands and antique cars. This passion was also shared by young attendees Dominic and Stephen Williamson. The brothers watched the parade with excitement, looking forward to when they too can join the percussion section of a marching band. Stephen also enjoyed the costumes at the parade, including Spiderman and Paw Patrol characters.

“This is just a great way to spend the afternoon with your family,” said the children’s mother, Aryel.