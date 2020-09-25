North Iowa Area Council of Governments gets new director

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the past 13 years, Mason City resident Myrtle Nelson has served as the senior planner for the North Iowa Area Council of Governments.

Now, she'll be serving as NIACOG's executive director.

On Thursday afternoon, current executive director Joe Myhre, who served in the role for 25 years, shared a press release announcing that Nelson would be taking over.

In the release, Myhre notes that Nelson has been directly involved in nearly 300 home repairs/rehabilitations during her tenure and secured financial assistance for the construction of six multi-family construction projects and over 90 new single family homes. Along with that, Nelson worked on 2008 flood recovery efforts from her position as senior planner.

"Although I have truly enjoyed my work at NIACOG because it allows me to help improve the lives of north Iowans, I look forward to further expanding this pursuit as the executive director," Nelson said in the release. "I feel truly fortunate to be able to undertake this new position with such a talented and experienced staff."

Nelson takes over the position on Nov. 2.