Nora Springs moves forward on $900,000 bridge project

NORA SPRINGS | Even old sturdy things need tending to every now and again.

The two-span arch bridge over the Shell Rock River on First Street Southwest in Nora Springs has been around for more than 100 years now. It's still standing. But it needs critical work.

Which is why, at a meeting on Tuesday night, the Nora Springs City Council unanimously approved a $919,782 bid contract with Minnowa Construction for bridge replacement work on First Street Southwest.

Based on details in the contract, the completion date for the work is Sept. 2021 and portions of the original bridge will become part of a display at the Nora Springs Public Library.

"It is on the historical register so that's why we have to take the extra steps to try and preserve some of the historical parts of it," Mayor Randy Hassman said after the meeting.

According to him, the bridge's age has added to the time it's taken for the project to advance. City officials had to provide detailed plans about just what their preservation efforts would look like.

"When we first met with some people about the design they said it's going to be 18 months before it can get approved...It's a long process," Hassman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}