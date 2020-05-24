Nora Springs Guardsman helping Iowans during COVID-19 pandemic

SPC Madison Dutka has a definite plan for her life, and the Iowa National Guard is playing a big part.
The Nora Springs soldier – who has been a truck driver in the 1133rd Transportation Company out of Mason City for eight months – is in her first year in the Criminal Justice program at North Iowa Area Community College and would like someday to be an FBI agent or work as a crime scene investigator.
Dutka said she joined the Guard two years ago as a means to meet her goal.
“That’s why I chose the military,” she said. “The Guard has helped me prepare for my future in criminal justice. It helps me pay for school and really is preparing me for life. The National Guard has been nothing but good for me.”
And now, she is using that as a springboard to help others in the state during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
Dutka has been deployed to Camp Dodge near Johnston to help deliver personal protective equipment, a job she “really” enjoys. It’s a mission the Central Springs High School graduate volunteered for.
The Iowa National Guard is providing facilities and personnel to support six Regional Medical Coordination Centers, including Mason City, across the state as part of an Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Health Care Coalition initiative to pool resources and aid in the sharing of critical information across multiple agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Soldiers and airmen are helping staff the RMCCs to gather real-time, validated health care facility status information to help health care providers make more informed treatment decisions based on immediately available resources like open hospital beds, available staffing, personal protective equipment, and other critical health care assets.
There are currently more than 200 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen on duty directly supporting the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. With the assistance of the Iowa departments of Transportation and Public Safety, all 99 counties have received shipments of PPE since the missions began on March 24.
The guard is also providing medical screening tents to hospitals and clinics in Polk, Pottawatomie, Mahaska and Clarke counties.
Last week, Dutka and Sgt. Josh Holt, of Mason City, made a delivery of non-touch thermometers to the Winnebago County Public Health office in Forest City before taking other PPEs to Clarion. For Dutka, helping out people in need adds an additional positive to her time in the National Guard.
“The virus is a bad thing, but getting out to see the smiles when we deliver the PPEs makes me happy,” said Dutka, who is nearing the 10,000-mile mark since March 24, which will earn her a Driver’s Badge. "We’re doing something positive in a negative time.”
That was certainly the reaction from Andy Buffington, emergency management coordinator for Winnebago and Hancock counties. He was thrilled to see the beige National Guard pull into the Winnebago County Public Health parking lot.
“This is going to help us out a ton. We’ve been waiting for thermometers for a very, very long time,” he said. “Now we will be able to get those into facilities that were asking – our health care facilities, our long-term care facilities, our assisting living facilities. They are no-touch and we weren’t expecting that. That’s just a whole other level of security for us.”
Dutka said she and Holt are on the road 3-4 days each week, traversing the state and delivering PPEs to facilities and organizations in need. She said they are greeted positively by everyone.
“Some places will bake cookies. That was very sweet,” she said. “Pretty much at every stop we are offered food, drink and asked if we need to use the bathroom. Everybody is so nice. I’m so happy I volunteered.”
Cpt. Matthew Berry, the company commander of the 1133rd Transportation Company since September 2019, said his soldiers reached a mission milestone last week. He said the soldiers of the 1133rd have driven 100,000 miles to deliver PPEs since the starting on March 24.
“They (Dutka and Holt) are both dedicated to the mission,” Berry said. “They are committed to providing Iowans with what they need to remain healthy. They are great soldiers and take great pride in their support of Iowans.”
For Dutka, who was promoted during the current mission from PFC (private first class) to SPC (specialist), the National Guard will be in her future as she wants to finish her associate’s degree at NIACC, and then transfers to the University of Northern Iowa for her bachelor’s degree.
“I’m an Iowa girl and I want to stay here,” she said.
