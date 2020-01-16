Nora Springs Care Center residents enjoy Christmas surprise

Christmas spirit at the Nora Springs Care Center is still going strong — thanks to the generosity of a group of donors.
According to personal directed care coordinator Darla Parker, a group of friends — including a stepdaughter of a resident — decided to get together with the desire to spread some holiday cheer.
They reached out to the care center near the holidays, sharing that they wanted to donate some Christmas presents to the residents, especially ones who might not receive many gifts or have family nearby.
So with several people in mind, Parker came up with a list of items they would like.
"Then I talked to the gal on the phone, and I said, 'I don't wanna be greedy and make a whole list,'" Parker said. "But she said, 'Oh, no — do be greedy,' because one of her friends had already committed to donate $100 to it."
So Parker made the list longer, added some more people. A week or two prior to Christmas, the gifts were brought to the care center.
"They bought everything on the list, plus a ton more," Parker said. "They didn't just do the 'off-the-rack' thing; it seemed like everything they bought was carefully selected, and they fit everybody just so nicely."
The group donated so much that the care center was able to disperse the gifts to every resident of the 50-bed facility, which was full or nearly so at the time.
You have free articles remaining.
"It was such a generous thing to do, and they wrapped all those gifts. It was just gorgeous," Parker said.
Activity assistant Shadi Norby added, “This is what I think is the true meaning of Christmas. They didn’t even know these people and they went all out and bought such nice gifts ... It made the residents feel so good.”
And how did the residents themselves react after receiving their surprise gifts?
"Oh my gosh, they were tickled. They were so tickled," Parker said.
Some residents shared their thoughts.
“It was awfully nice and I have been enjoying the beautiful afghan that I received," Sharon said.
“So nice of those ladies to do that. It was certainly nice of all of them," said Ruth Ann.
“They are so thoughtful; I can’t believe there are people that do those things.” said Carol Albaugh.
“The jewelry I got was very pretty and I really like it. I enjoy changing them daily. Thank you to all involved!” said Fran Albrecht.