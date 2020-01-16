Nora Springs Care Center residents enjoy Christmas surprise

Christmas spirit at the Nora Springs Care Center is still going strong — thanks to the generosity of a group of donors.

According to personal directed care coordinator Darla Parker, a group of friends — including a stepdaughter of a resident — decided to get together with the desire to spread some holiday cheer.

They reached out to the care center near the holidays, sharing that they wanted to donate some Christmas presents to the residents, especially ones who might not receive many gifts or have family nearby.

So with several people in mind, Parker came up with a list of items they would like.

"Then I talked to the gal on the phone, and I said, 'I don't wanna be greedy and make a whole list,'" Parker said. "But she said, 'Oh, no — do be greedy,' because one of her friends had already committed to donate $100 to it."

So Parker made the list longer, added some more people. A week or two prior to Christmas, the gifts were brought to the care center.

"They bought everything on the list, plus a ton more," Parker said. "They didn't just do the 'off-the-rack' thing; it seemed like everything they bought was carefully selected, and they fit everybody just so nicely."