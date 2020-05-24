Nora Spring Guardsman helping Iowans during COVID-19 pandemic

That was certainly the reaction from Andy Buffington, emergency management coordinator for Winnebago and Hancock counties. He was thrilled to see the beige National Guard pull into the Winnebago County Public Health parking lot.

“This is going to help us out a ton. We’ve been waiting for thermometers for a very, very long time,” he said. “Now we will be able to get those into facilities that were asking – our health care facilities, our long-term care facilities, our assisting living facilities. They are no-touch and we weren’t expecting that. That’s just a whole other level of security for us.”

Dutka said she and Holt are on the road 3-4 days each week, traversing the state and delivering PPEs to facilities and organizations in need. She said they are greeted positively by everyone.

“Some places will bake cookies. That was very sweet,” she said. “Pretty much at every stop we are offered food, drink and asked if we need to use the bathroom. Everybody is so nice. I’m so happy I volunteered.”

Cpt. Matthew Berry, the company commander of the 1133rd Transportation Company since September 2019, said his soldiers reached a mission milestone last week. He said the soldiers of the 1133rd have driven 100,000 miles to deliver PPEs since the starting on March 24.