No school for Clear Lake students Monday, Tuesday

Clear Lake students will not attend classes next week ahead of Thanksgiving break.

The Clear Lake Community School District announced Tuesday on its website that there won’t be school on Monday, Nov. 23, or Tuesday, Nov. 24, so its teachers can use them for professional development to plan for the possible shift to online learning and e-learning on snow days.

“This does not mean we are moving to 100% virtual instruction at this time,” the district said. “We will continue with our 100% in-person instruction with students as long as we possibly can.”

Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25-27, according to the 2020-2021 Clear Lake school calendar.

For more information about COVID-19 activity in Clear Lake schools, visit the district's weekly dashboard at www.clearlakeschools.org.

