No consideration for shelter-in-place order, state working to help hospitals: Reynolds

“It’s something that we’ve been working with our partners to hear about, and hear what their supply needs are. I think that what we’ve recognized is that the national environment is that there’s a lot of need around these supplies,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director, said Thursday.

“So we’ve helped our partners be forward thinking, and thinking about ways to make prudent use of the supplies that we have, thinking about ways to provide supplements when we can, and just wanting to be very careful and thoughtful about how we use all of our healthcare resources,” Pedati said.

As of Thursday afternoon the state hygienic lab had the capability to perform roughly 800 tests, Reynolds’ office said, and that number fluctuates daily as individuals get tested and more tests become available.

Pedati said not everyone needs to be tested because most individuals who become infected with the coronavirus will experience only mild, flu- or cold-like symptoms. Pedati said those with mild symptoms will be given the same instructions as anyone else: to stay home, rest and stay away from other people.