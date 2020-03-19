No consideration for shelter-in-place order, state working to help hospitals: Reynolds

Gov. Kim Reynolds is not considering an order that Iowans remain sheltered in their homes to manage the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, she said Thursday.
During a press conference Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Reynolds said her administration is not considering an order that all Iowans remain sheltered in their homes in all cases except to acquire necessities.
Nor has Reynolds activated the Iowa National Guard, she said.
“No, (a shelter-in-place order) is not on the table or something that we’re considering,” Reynolds said. “We have asked people to follow simple directives, and hopefully they can do that. We’re counting on every Iowan to do their part, and my faith is with them.”
As of Thursday afternoon there were 44 confirmed cases of the coronavirus spread throughout 13 counties, Reynolds said. There have been 642 negative tests at the state hygienic lab, Reynolds’ office said.
Two additional counties, Dubuque and Muscatine, with one case each, were added to the 11 previously diagnosed counties. The other four cases were attributed to counties that already had diagnoses.
MercyOne is in need of personal protection for its staff, according to director Gene Ott.
Hospital officials in Iowa and across the country have expressed concern that as the virus continues to spread and more individuals become infected, hospitals will not have sufficient resources to accommodate all who need treatment.
“It’s something that we’ve been working with our partners to hear about, and hear what their supply needs are. I think that what we’ve recognized is that the national environment is that there’s a lot of need around these supplies,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director, said Thursday.
“So we’ve helped our partners be forward thinking, and thinking about ways to make prudent use of the supplies that we have, thinking about ways to provide supplements when we can, and just wanting to be very careful and thoughtful about how we use all of our healthcare resources,” Pedati said.
As of Thursday afternoon the state hygienic lab had the capability to perform roughly 800 tests, Reynolds’ office said, and that number fluctuates daily as individuals get tested and more tests become available.
Pedati said not everyone needs to be tested because most individuals who become infected with the coronavirus will experience only mild, flu- or cold-like symptoms. Pedati said those with mild symptoms will be given the same instructions as anyone else: to stay home, rest and stay away from other people.
“We’re going to keep working with our clinicians, with our public health and laboratory partners, and again, I know this sounds overly simplistic, but if you really think about it, at the end of the day what’s really going to be effective is people who are ill need to stay home,” Pedati said.
It's a trying time for local restaurants. Here are the local restaurants offering carryout and delivery services, as well as those that have temporarily closed.