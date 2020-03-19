You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No consideration for shelter-in-place order, state working to help hospitals: Reynolds
0 comments
alert top story

No consideration for shelter-in-place order, state working to help hospitals: Reynolds

Reynolds press conference

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds announced that Iowa now has 44 positive COVID-19 cases and that the state is not considering a shelter-in-place order.

 Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register

Gov. Kim Reynolds is not considering an order that Iowans remain sheltered in their homes to manage the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, she said Thursday.

During a press conference Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Reynolds said her administration is not considering an order that all Iowans remain sheltered in their homes in all cases except to acquire necessities.

Nor has Reynolds activated the Iowa National Guard, she said.

“No, (a shelter-in-place order) is not on the table or something that we’re considering,” Reynolds said. “We have asked people to follow simple directives, and hopefully they can do that. We’re counting on every Iowan to do their part, and my faith is with them.”

As of Thursday afternoon there were 44 confirmed cases of the coronavirus spread throughout 13 counties, Reynolds said. There have been 642 negative tests at the state hygienic lab, Reynolds’ office said.

Two additional counties, Dubuque and Muscatine, with one case each, were added to the 11 previously diagnosed counties. The other four cases were attributed to counties that already had diagnoses.

Hospital officials in Iowa and across the country have expressed concern that as the virus continues to spread and more individuals become infected, hospitals will not have sufficient resources to accommodate all who need treatment.

“It’s something that we’ve been working with our partners to hear about, and hear what their supply needs are. I think that what we’ve recognized is that the national environment is that there’s a lot of need around these supplies,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director, said Thursday.

“So we’ve helped our partners be forward thinking, and thinking about ways to make prudent use of the supplies that we have, thinking about ways to provide supplements when we can, and just wanting to be very careful and thoughtful about how we use all of our healthcare resources,” Pedati said.

As of Thursday afternoon the state hygienic lab had the capability to perform roughly 800 tests, Reynolds’ office said, and that number fluctuates daily as individuals get tested and more tests become available.

Pedati said not everyone needs to be tested because most individuals who become infected with the coronavirus will experience only mild, flu- or cold-like symptoms. Pedati said those with mild symptoms will be given the same instructions as anyone else: to stay home, rest and stay away from other people.

“We’re going to keep working with our clinicians, with our public health and laboratory partners, and again, I know this sounds overly simplistic, but if you really think about it, at the end of the day what’s really going to be effective is people who are ill need to stay home,” Pedati said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Jobless claims jump by 70,000 as virus starts to take hold
Lee-wire

Jobless claims jump by 70,000 as virus starts to take hold

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000 to the highest level in more than two years, indicating that the effect of the coronavirus was starting to be felt in rising layoffs in the job market.

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled
Latest News

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

  • Updated

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News