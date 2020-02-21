No consensus yet on Reynolds’ tax plan

DES MOINES — After spending 40 days clearing away legislative underbrush, majority Republicans are finding the path ahead still isn’t very clear as they wrestle with an approaching decision whether to raise the state’s sales tax.
GOP leaders say they are still working to build consensus on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ multipronged Invest in Iowa initiative that seeks a penny sales tax increase while cutting income taxes, funding water quality and easing property taxes by shifting mental-health costs to the state.
The governor has embarked on a statewide tour to build public support for her plan to revamp Iowa’s tax code and provide a reliable, sustainable funding source for mental-health services and quality-of-life improvements, but her toughest sales pitch will be at the Statehouse.
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said it’s still relatively early in the process and there is much more in-depth analysis that is going to be needed to understand the interplay of the various elements of the plan and to bolster lawmakers’ comfort levels.
“It’s a very difficult process to work through,” said Grassley. “Is there a willingness to raise the sales tax? That’s where it starts and then, if you do, what do you do with it? It’s a big piece of legislation.”
“It’s going to be a heavy lift, we all knew that,” said Sen. Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone. “That whole bill needs a funnel date to narrow our focus.”
You have free articles remaining.
Under Reynolds’ plan, legislators are being asked to approve a one-cent sales tax increase with a share going to fulfill a 2010 constitutional amendment to the Iowa Water and Land Legacy trust fund.
Part of the $540 million raised annually by going to an 8 percent tax of each dollar of eligible sales would fund water quality, conservation and outdoor recreation programs using a formula revised from what was established by the Legislature in 2010, when voters approved a referendum to create the trust.
The rest of the sales tax increase would go reduce income tax rates and brackets, and establish a new permanent state funding mechanism for mental health services currently paid for by county property tax levies.
Rep. Lee Hein, a Monticello Republican who chairs the House Ways & Means Committee, said even though the 2020 session just cleared the first “funnel” deadline that pares down legislators’ workload, the clock is ticking on a major legislative initiative with many unanswered questions.
“It’s just a matter of are we going to move the whole package, are we going to move part of the package or are we going to sit back and go out and talk about it on the campaign trail and then come back after giving it a good, thorough vetting with the public? I mean there’s lot of options,” he said.
Across the Capitol rotunda, Hein’s counterpart, Sen. Jake Chapman, chairman of the Senate Ways & Means Committee, said the focus of Senate Republicans is making significant tax cuts. He said the governor has spelled out some bold, ambitious goals but there is concern whether those cuts should be coupled with a sales tax increase and how that would play in border communities competing with other states.
Even though there’s a net tax reduction associated with the governor’s plan, said Kapucian, “somebody’s going to end up paying more. That’s just the way those things work out.”
Some legislators have expressed concern that the trust fund proceeds from the sales tax increase would be used to supplant existing state revenue without necessarily increasing the overall commitment and would hurt elderly and poorer Iowans who would not benefit from income tax cuts but would pay more in sales tax. Most notably food and prescription medications are exempt for taxation in Iowa.
“I think the proposal has too many moving parts and has too many bad things connected to it. That’s my impression but we’ll see,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids. “I don’t see how parts of it move because they’re all interconnected in the governor’s proposed budget. I just think it’s got too many negative features to it to get the support of a majority in both chambers."