No consensus yet on Reynolds’ tax plan

Under Reynolds’ plan, legislators are being asked to approve a one-cent sales tax increase with a share going to fulfill a 2010 constitutional amendment to the Iowa Water and Land Legacy trust fund.

Part of the $540 million raised annually by going to an 8 percent tax of each dollar of eligible sales would fund water quality, conservation and outdoor recreation programs using a formula revised from what was established by the Legislature in 2010, when voters approved a referendum to create the trust.

The rest of the sales tax increase would go reduce income tax rates and brackets, and establish a new permanent state funding mechanism for mental health services currently paid for by county property tax levies.

Rep. Lee Hein, a Monticello Republican who chairs the House Ways & Means Committee, said even though the 2020 session just cleared the first “funnel” deadline that pares down legislators’ workload, the clock is ticking on a major legislative initiative with many unanswered questions.

“It’s just a matter of are we going to move the whole package, are we going to move part of the package or are we going to sit back and go out and talk about it on the campaign trail and then come back after giving it a good, thorough vetting with the public? I mean there’s lot of options,” he said.