No consensus yet on Reynolds’ tax plan

“It’s just a matter of are we going to move the whole package, are we going to move part of the package or are we going to sit back and go out and talk about it on the campaign trail and then come back after giving it a good, thorough vetting with the public? I mean there’s lot of options,” he said.

Across the Capitol rotunda, Hein’s counterpart, Sen. Jake Chapman, chairman of the Senate Ways & Means Committee, said the focus of Senate Republicans is making significant tax cuts. He said the governor has spelled out some bold, ambitious goals but there is concern whether those cuts should be coupled with a sales tax increase and how that would play in border communities competing with other states.

“The conversation as to whether it’s appropriate to increase the sales tax to reduce income taxes — for us that would have to be a pretty substantial cut before we have those serious conversations as to whether or not we would increase the sales tax,” he said. Right now, Chapman said, the overall projected net tax reduction of about $7 million “is not enough for me to be excited about.”