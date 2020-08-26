Nine percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo have been children under 18

Near the top of a weekly press conference for Cerro Gordo County on Wednesday afternoon, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel shared that, over the course of the pandemic, nine percent of positive COVID-19 cases in the county have been children under 18.
In the past week, that equates to about three cases. Since the March, that means there have been 65 cases involving children. The plurality of cases, 43%, comes from the 18-40-year-old demographic.
What that number is and how much it fluctuates obviously matters at any point in time, but especially now with schools getting back into session.
Which is why Schickel shared the afternoon event with two local health officials: Micki Fredricks, a school nurse for the Mason City Community School District, and CG Public Health Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager Karen Crimmings.
According to Fredricks, one thing the Mason City Community School District is doing to keep their own numbers as low as possible is look beyond just the classroom.
"The district will definitely be keeping a close eye on the numbers in our community but also paying attention to the numbers of family members because we know this is a family issue, a community issue," Fredricks said. "It’s not just affecting our school age kids."
But for the kids specifically, Fredricks laid out the bevy of strategies the district is utilizing.
Along with asking students to do self-checks for fevers before coming to school, district officials have created an entire new medical area for students at school who even suspect that they might have COVID. The intent behind that is to keep such students separate from students who just need to go to a medical area just to take their daily prescription.
"We’re going to handle it like we would other students at school," she said.
On the county public health side, Crimmings said that the approach hasn't changed much but, when it comes to schools, there will be somewhat of a reliance on officials to do as accurate of COVID reporting as possible.
"(We're) going to be looking at assistance from the schools because students aren’t going to remember every classmate they’ve been around," she said. Doing that bolsters the contact tracing process the county already has in place and is crucial for curbing unknown community spread.
When a case is identified, Crimmings said that CG Public Health will be in contact to go over questions and then it will contact school nurses to identify additional students that may meet the definition of being a "close case." If a student is they would then be asked to go into quarantine.
As of now, Fredricks said that the start of school and all of the public health processes needed to facilitate it have gone well. She believes that there's been a major learning curve but that it's been a smooth ride because of the work the health officials have been doing and because of the cooperation from students.
"The kids are resilient," Fredricks said. "They’re strong."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
