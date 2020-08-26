Nine percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo have been children under 18

On the county public health side, Crimmings said that the approach hasn't changed much but, when it comes to schools, there will be somewhat of a reliance on officials to do as accurate of COVID reporting as possible.

"(We're) going to be looking at assistance from the schools because students aren’t going to remember every classmate they’ve been around," she said. Doing that bolsters the contact tracing process the county already has in place and is crucial for curbing unknown community spread.

When a case is identified, Crimmings said that CG Public Health will be in contact to go over questions and then it will contact school nurses to identify additional students that may meet the definition of being a "close case." If a student is they would then be asked to go into quarantine.